John Emery, considered one of the top high school running backs in the nation, committed to LSU on Tuesday, according to a post to his Twitter account.

"Proud to say I'm staying home. COMMITTED," the star Destrehan running back wrote. He also attached a picture of himself wearing an LSU uniform.

He reopened his recruitment process last month after backing off his pledge to Georgia.

Emery had scholarship offers from schools across the country, including nine from within the Southeastern Conference. The 5-foot 11, 200-pound Emery is rated a five-star recruit and the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247 Sports.

Emery originally committed to Georgia in July, but de-committed on Oct. 25.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I've made in my life so far," Emery wrote in the tweet when he de-committed. "I know it will only get tougher. My next move can determine a lot with my future during and after football."

That came just 12 days after Emery attended LSU's game in Baton Rouge against Georgia on Oct. 13. The Tigers won that game 36-16.

Emery joins Southern University Lab's Tyrion Davis (No. 8 RB nationally) as the second running back to commit to LSU's 2019 recruiting class, which arguably gives LSU the strongest running back class in the nation.

LSU's 2019 class now ranks No. 5 overall, and the Tigers have commitments from six of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana.

All commitments are verbal at this point, and high school football players across the country will begin signing national letters of intent during the early signing period from Dec. 19-21.

If both Emery and Davis sign with LSU, they will step into a program that will be losing its leading rusher, senior running back Nick Brossette, who at 792 rushing yards, has produced nearly half of the Tigers run game.

Sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire has made up for most of the other half, rushing for 591 yards on 128 carries and six touchdowns.

No other running back has more eight carries, and junior Lanard Fournette is the next leading back with three carries for 13 yards.

Emery finished the regular season with 1,191 yards on 142 carries with 17 touchdowns for the Wildcats. He rushed for 95 yards in Destrehan's 22-0 victory over Hammond Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Destrehan (10-1) travels to Algiers on Friday to play Landry-Walker at Behrman Stadium in the second round.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron answered a question about recruiting and the team's needs. from the audience at a Greater New Orelans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club luncheon last month.

"I believe LSU should get the best running back in the country," Orgeron said. "That’s what we’re looking for. We have our target on one. He’s not far from here. We’re going to do the best that we can to get the best running back in the country."

The commitment from Emery marks a major victory for Orgeron and his coaching staff.

Although the offense has switched to a more balanced scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, the run game has at times been the driving force of the offense — especially in win over Georgia, when the Tigers combined for 275 rushing yards and three touchdowns for a landmark victory.

LSU running back signees since 2014

- 2018: Chris Curry

- 2017: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

- 2015: Derrius Guice, Nick Brossette

- 2014: Leonard Fournette