HOOVER, Ala. — When Southeastern Conference schools hire a head football coach, they usually stay in the conference footprint, if not near to it.
Auburn broke that tendency when it’s sought to replace Gus Malzahn after eight seasons, reaching out more than 2,100 miles for Boise State’s Bryan Harsin.
For a coach to journey that far out of his geographical comfort zone is just as rare and Harsin, one of four new SEC coaches, said it was all about timing.
“Being at Boise State is special, but this was different,” Harsin said at SEC media days on Thursday. “There's been other opportunities, but not like this. And it's the leadership at Auburn, the community at Auburn and the chance to be in the SEC and to play against the very best, and when you do and you do it at a high level, you have the chance to be the very best as well.
“That really as a competitor was a big draw for me, and in the last seven months I didn't know how this whole thing would go. Better than expected.”
Actually Harsin, who turns 45 Nov. 1, does have some local history. It’s the second time he’s followed in Malzahn’s footsteps and considers him a big influence. Before going to Boise, he stepped in at Arkansas State in 2013 when Malzahn left for Auburn and went 7-5 in his first head coaching try.
The success bloomed even bigger beginning a year later for Harsin, who played quarterback at Boise (1995-99). He returned triumphantly to go 69-19 in seven years and had five seasons with at least 10 wins. He was a finalist for National Coach of the Year in 2014 (12-2), continuing the tradition built in a college football backwater by Broncos legend Chris Peterson.
“He's got a tremendous plan. The thing about coach Harsin is he always has a plan for everything he does,” said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who coached with Harsin at Boise. “He always has a plan for everything he does. You’ll see that unfold at Auburn.”
Harsin made some cagey moves upon arrival. Both of his coordinators have a deep connection to the SEC. Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is his defensive coordinator, and former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator will run the offense.
One advantage Harsin will enjoy is being one of the few coaches with a returning starter at quarterback. Although Bo Nix enjoyed only scattered success in his first two seasons, Harsin has an experienced hand to work with. Nix threw for 2,421 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He threw only three TD passes in the last five games as Auburn lost three of its last four to finish 6-5.
LSU transfer TJ Finley has bolstered the depth and Harsin promised every position is up for grabs, but it’s clear Nix has a leg up. He’s lost top three targets — Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove — but will get support from one of the league’s best backs in Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 834 yards and five TDs.
Linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe provide one of the top tandems in the SEC after combining for more than 200 tackles. They will miss NFL draftees Derrick Brown Marlon Davidson on the line but the returning crew is solid and saw plenty of snaps in 2020.
Cornerback Roger McCreary and safety Smoke Monday are two of the best but there are questions marks in the other spots.
Anders Carlson could help Harsin win a close game or two after hitting 20 of 22 field goals last year.
Harsin said it was important to connect quickly with his players when he arrived, but he didn’t do it by studying everything they did last season.
“I didn't dive into what their core values were,” he said. “I wanted to witness what this team was about. I wanted to see why guys show up late. I wanted to see why guys didn't finish. I wanted to see those things for myself with my own eyes and make my own determinations.
“The expectations for you are simple: Your personal best. Show up, care, and repeat. Every single day.”