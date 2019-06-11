After making history at the NCAA track and field championships last week, LSU standouts Sha'Carri Richardson and JuVaughn Harrison reaped some major awards Tuesday.
Richardson was named the national women's track athlete of the year and Harrison received the national men's field athlete award from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Richardson, a freshman, scorched the track for two U20 world records in the short sprints Saturday evening after anchoring LSU's 4x100-meter relay team to a runner-up finish at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Meanwhile, Harrison made history in the long jump and high jump when he became the first man in the 98-year history of the NCAA championships to win those titles in the same meet.
In establishing a U20 world record in the 100 with a winning time of 10.75 seconds, which shattering her old PR of 10.99, Richardson bettered the collegiate and school records held for 30 years by former Lady Tigers' star Dawn Sowell.
Sowell's mark of 10.78 seconds was deemed by many to be untouchable because it was run at altitude in Provo, Utah, in the 1989 NCAA championships.
Richardson returned to the track 45 minutes later to finish second in the 200 with a second U20 world record of 22.17 — the fifth-fastest time in collegiate history.
That mark was the second-fastest in school history, with just Sowell's time of 22.04, also in 1989, topping it.
Richardson is the first LSU freshman to win the award and is the third woman in program history to take it — joining Aleia Hobbs in 2018 and Kimberlyn Duncan in 2012.
Harrison won the long jump on Wednesday with a PR of 26 feet, 11 inches and came back 48 hours later to take the high jump with another personal best of 7-5¼.
Harrison is the first man in program history to earn the accolade since the USTFCCCA started honoring field and track athletes of the year in 2006.
Legendary LSU jumper Walter Davis was the overall athlete of the year in 2002.
Duplantis signs with Puma
LSU freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has signed a contract with global sports company Puma, whose client list includes star athletes like Usain Bolt, Pelé and Maradona.
“I don’t want to sound like a cliché, but being part of the Puma family is a dream come true,” Duplantis said in a news release. “It’s a perfect fit because Usain Bolt is the greatest ever to live. … I’m not saying that I’m him, but following in his steps is an amazing opportunity."
Duplantis, the U20 world record holder in the vault and the 2018 European champion, announced Monday that he was giving up his final three years of college eligibility to turn pro.