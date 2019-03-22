JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Going into LSU’s first-round NCAA tournament game Thursday against Yale, you knew the Bulldogs had players. Some really good players, like star guard Miye Oni, the Ivy League player of the year.

But as for most of the players on the Yale roster? No offense to the Bulldogs, but as Dennis Hopper’s character said in “Hoosiers,” the best basketball movie ever, most of Yale’s players were “a bunch of mites.”

Maryland is not Yale. And as the Tigers go in pursuit of just their third trip to the second weekend of March Madness since 1987, they will trade the challenge of an active bunch of up-tempo scrappers for a team much like themselves.

“They play a different style of game,” LSU forward Naz Reid said. “They play like us, actually. They are physical in the post, and their bigs help them a lot.”

If you tune into the NCAA tournament to see future pro basketball talent perform in the pressure cooker of sports’ ultimate tournament, you will want to park yourself here or in front of a TV just after 11 a.m. Saturday and watch the No. 3-seeded Tigers and No. 6 Terrapins go at it.

Mamma mia, what a matchup.

“It’s a high-level game,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “A high-level game with a lot of talent.”

It may be the most talent-filled game of the entire second round. The winner will be a handful in Washington for whoever comes out of Saturday night’s second-round Michigan State-Minnesota game.

Both the Tigers and Terrapins have great guards. Soon-to-be pros like Tremont Waters and Javonte Smart, and the savvy future Dr. Skylar Mays on the LSU side. All-Big Ten guard Anthony Cowan Jr., Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell counter for Maryland.

Conventional wisdom dictates that a team will advance in the NCAA tournament only as far as its guards can carry it. And while one or two guards may go off and dominate this game for the Tigers or Terps, this one is likely to be decided in the frontcourt.

About 500 miles northwest of Jacksonville, at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is a place called Rocket Park. It’s filled with towering replicas of the mighty machines that put man into space in the 1960s and 70s.

The paint in Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is going to look a lot like Rocket Park on Saturday.

Start with the leviathan matchup between Reid and Maryland’s Bruno Fernando. Reid goes 6-foot-10, 245 pounds; Fernando 6-10, 240. They are going to resemble a pair of Saturn Vs under the basket, vying for a spot on the launch pad. When they collide it’s going to register on the Richter scale.

“It’s going to be fun being able to see how well our big men match up up against theirs,” Ayala said.

LSU counters with 6-11 Kavell Bigby-Williams, the defensive side of the coin to Reid’s inside/outside offensive game. The Tigers improved to 10-0 Thursday when Bigby-Williams registers a double-double (he had 10 points and 10 rebounds). But Maryland has can call and raise with another twin tower in 6-10 Jalen Smith.

“I know they’re physical,” Bigby-Williams said. “Big, long, athletic. It’s going to be a good matchup, but I feel like me and Naz can handle it.”

Bigby-Williams, an Arsenal fan, could tell you it took all the Tigers and Terrapins had to get to this knockout round.

Reid had a 14-and-10 double-double to pair with what Bigby-Williams did, as the Tigers never relinquished the lead despite a late barrage of Yale 3-pointers in their 79-74 victory.

Maryland was pushed for its entire 40-minute encounter with No. 11 Belmont before pulling a narrow escape, 79-77. The Terrapins got through mostly on the strength of what the high-scoring Bruins couldn’t counter: 19 points and 12 rebounds from Smith, 14 points and 13 boards from Fernando.

LSU may have a touch more depth inside bringing forwards like Emmitt Williams and Darius Days off the bench. But with Williams and Fernando can counter with familiarity. Both attended the sports prep factory down state in Bradenton, Florida, known as IMG Academy (Ayala prepped at IMG as well). Williams and Fernando embraced when they saw each other at practice Wednesday.

“We lived in the same dorm,” Fernando said. “We text all the time. He’s like a brother to me. At the end of the day, it’s basketball and we’ll have fun playing against each other.”

At the end of the day, one of their teams is going on with its season while the other will see it end.

“And the best shall prevail in the end,” Ayala said somewhat biblically.

The best. And, perhaps more important, the biggest.