Several key LSU players were not observed at practice Wednesday, three days before the Tigers’ regular-season and home finale Saturday against No. 14-ranked Texas A&M.

Tight end Jack Bech was not seen at practice after working out Tuesday in a yellow (non-contact) jersey. Fellow tight end Jack Mashburn did practice in yellow.

Three of LSU’s wide receivers were also missing – Brian Thomas, Chris Hilton and Deion Smith – along with running back Armoni Goodwin.

On the offensive line, Marlon Martinez was upgraded from a yellow jersey Tuesday to a full-contact white jersey Wednesday.

On the defensive side, ends Maason Smith and tackle Joseph Evans were not at practice, while end Neil Farrell was upgraded from yellow to full-contact purple. Linebackers Michael Baskerville and Desmond Little wore yellow jerseys.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

How did Austin Deculus play more games than anyone in LSU history? Let him explain. Austin Deculus briefly looked down at his hands as he thought about how many injuries he suffered during his career. He has sprained ankles an…

Safeties Sage Ryan and Jordan Toles were also out. Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Ryan has been suffering with an illness and Smith was injured, but that he hoped both would be back in time to play against the Aggies.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. LSU (5-6, 2-5 SEC) is seeking a win to avoid its first losing season since 1999 and to become bowl eligible. Texas A&M is 8-3, 4-3 in SEC play.

Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.