LSU track and field’s JuVaughn Harrison was named a finalist for The Bowerman, collegiate track and field’s highest honor, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Harrison brought home four individual national titles and helped LSU win the men’s outdoor team national title as well. He competed 16 times and won 14 event titles. He went a 8-0 in high jump competitions and 6-2 in the long jump.
He wasn’t just winning a lot; he set a number of all-time marks in the collegiate and LSU record books along the way. He owns all four LSU school records in the high jump and long jump for both indoors and outdoors, and he set three collegiate all-time top-10 marks.
Harrison is the fourth LSU athlete to be named a finalist for The Bowerman joining Kimberlyn Duncan (twice), Sha’Carri Richardson, and Mondo Duplantis. LSU has never had a male athlete win The Bowerman, which dates back to 2009, but both Duncan (2012) and Richardson (2019) have won it on the women’s side.
Harrison is a finalist along with Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington. The Bowerman will be awarded on Dec. 17 in Orlando, Florida.