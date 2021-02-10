LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas wants a return to the consistency her team showed more than a week ago, but doesn’t want it to pick up where it left off when it last played.
LSU squandered a 10-point lead at No. 7 Texas A&M and scored 14 points in the second half of a 54-41 loss. The Lady Tigers scored four points in the final period to finish with a season-low total.
With an open date since then to get refreshed, Fargas is hoping her squad can get back to working inside out against Florida on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
“They love to push tempo,” Fargas said. “We’re coming off a loss and a weekend when we didn’t play. It gave us a chance to rest but we also have to be ready to go from the jump.”
That means looking to get the ball inside since the Lady Tigers (8-8, 6-4 in SEC play) aren’t a perimeter-oriented team. They succeeded in the first half against A&M until the Aggies packed their defense inside in the second half. LSU bigs, Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasi, combined to go 9 for 19 from the field but the rest of the lineup shot 8 for 31, including Khayla Pointer, who was 5 for 11.
“I felt like working with our post game was a challenge in the second half,” Fargas said. “They were collapsing in. We had wide open looks. When you are struggling, you’ve got to adjust. The adjustment for us is to maybe try somebody else (shooting).
“In the first half, Faustine was getting high post touches, Awa was getting low block touches. They’ve got to get more touches, not just for scoring but to feel the basketball. We didn’t do a very good job of getting them touches down the stretch. The play action might be a better shot coming, then touching it and kicking it (out).”
LSU is facing a Florida team that has lost two straight, but hasn’t played since a Jan. 31 game to Tennessee. The Gators (9-8, 2-7) were scheduled to play Vanderbilt, which cancelled its season because of COVID-19, a week ago.
Florida likes to play fast and shoot 3-pointers, having made 104 in 17 games, and scored 80 points in a loss to Arkansas. Lavender Briggs is averaging 19.4 and 6.3 rebounds while Kiara Smith is averaging 16.8 and 6.4. Briggs has made 29 3-pointers and Danielle Rainey 20.
“Florida has been in a lot of ballgames,” Fargas said. “We can’t say look at their record and base it off of that. They have two very potent offensive players who have put their team on their backs.
“We have to be aware at all times where Briggs is. In the half court she can score on multiple layers. But Smith is who pushes the action for them, scoring in transition and looking to be a facilitator. That team goes as they go. They will spread the floor, so being aware of where their shooters are is always a key.”