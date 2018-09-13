BR.lsumiami.090311_HS_3183
LSU graduate transfer kicker Cole Tracy, right, is college football's active career leader with 73 made field goals — 68 of them coming with Division II Assumption College and five with the Tigers.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Four key facts to know as LSU visits Auburn on Saturday for their Southeastern Conference opener.

13

LSU players that have made their first collegiate start in the first two games of the season.

73

Career field goals for LSU grad transfer Cole Tracy, the active leader in college football.

241

Rushing yards for freshmen JaTarvious Winslow (124) and Shaun Shivers (117) in Auburn's 63-9 rout of Alabama State.

17-8

LSU's record in the Tigers' SEC opener since 1993.

