Four key facts to know as LSU visits Auburn on Saturday for their Southeastern Conference opener.

13

LSU players that have made their first collegiate start in the first two games of the season.

73

Career field goals for LSU grad transfer Cole Tracy, the active leader in college football.

241

Rushing yards for freshmen JaTarvious Winslow (124) and Shaun Shivers (117) in Auburn's 63-9 rout of Alabama State.

17-8

LSU's record in the Tigers' SEC opener since 1993.