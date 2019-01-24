Every so often when LSU women’s basketball point guard Khayla Pointer makes a shot, a pass or a steal, she’ll point toward the sky or tap the inside of her right forearm.
Those gestures are a recognition of her deceased father, Kirk, who was far more than a dad. From the age of 5, he was her coach and she his prized pupil in a class of one.
“He was her rock,” said Nikki Fargas, LSU coach and Pointer’s aunt.
And though the gestures seem simple, she couldn’t make them in her freshman year. Kirk Pointer passed away three months short of his 44th birthday and less than a week before the start of her freshman season. Khayla carried the weight for the remainder of the schedule.
She would find her mind drifting to his memory while studying scouting reports. She played 29 games, starting four, and averaging 4.4 points per game. But the season was unsatisfying to the four-time all-state player from Kennesaw, Georgia.
As her sophomore season has unfolded, Pointer is still not satisfied, but she’s getting there. A tattoo honoring her father is what she taps on the inside of her forearm; it reads “RIP Dad” over a single rose. She’s taken her place as a team leader like a point guard should, averaging 31.7 minutes and 12.7 points per game, both second on the squad, along with a team-leading 4.6 assists average.
Like the team’s results, some high points have been balanced by low ones. Six times Pointer has scored 18 or more points, but seven times eight or fewer as the team has bounced around to a 12-6 overall mark, 3-3 in league play.
“Last year I didn’t have the season I wanted,” she said this week as the team practiced through a Thursday bye before returning to action Sunday at Tennessee. “This year I wanted to be more aggressive, play how I can play. I’ve been in the gym and put in a lot of work in the offseason. It’s a team sport, but I want to run my team. Nikki told us everybody would have to do a little bit more.”
A week ago, Pointer suffered through an 18-minute performance when she took two shots and scored one point in a narrow home loss to No. 16 Kentucky. But she responded with perhaps her best overall performance, hitting a career-high 26 points with six rebounds, two assists and three steals, and more important, a much-needed 62-56 victory at Alabama.
“It was nice to have a good feeling, confident, like I’m contributing to my team,” Pointer said. “In the Kentucky game I didn’t do as well as I should have. My inability to perform that night really hurt us.
“That PG role is something serious, different from high school. Everything is on you, running the right play and making sure everyone is in the right spot. If anything goes wrong, it’s the PG's fault. It’s a lot of responsibility but I continue to grow and learn new things every day.”
Fargas, Pointer and everyone on the squad knew Pointer had to step up with the loss of last year's leading scorers Raigyne Louis, who graduated, and Chloe Jackson, who transferred to Baylor. The Lady Tigers had one senior, Shanice Norton, returning, but it was Pointer taking over at the point and would bear a much larger burden. There was no one else to turn to.
“She needed to raise her game,” Fargas said. “Last year she was on target, especially in the summertime. You don’t know how to handle any young lady that loses their father. He was more than her father. He was the person she could lean on the most. To see her transition and take ownership of this team ... when she plays well, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Pointer recalls countless nights in the gym while growing up, workouts, camps and a verbal barrage of wisdom. Kirk Pointer coached her AAU teams and sometimes assisted with school teams, and he coached her hard. He never let the father-daughter relationship interfere, and above all he taught her not just how to make herself better, but also the four teammates with her on the floor.
“He’s the reason I am where I am today,” Pointer said. “I try to remember the things he taught me. If your shot is not falling, do something to stay on the floor. Steals, rebounds, make yourself useful. That has taken me a long way.”
Her work ethic is exemplary for anyone, but at the same time she doesn’t lord it over the rest of the team. Forward Ayana Mitchell specifically said Pointer doesn’t resort to acting like an assistant coach on the floor. She treats the other players as her “homies, equals.” That way the message is better received.
“KP works hard; even when things don’t go her way she’s trying to get better,” said Mitchell, a junior who constantly builds up Pointer’s confidence. “She’s always soaking in what people say to her. She’s been the leader you need as a point guard. She’s vocal, very in tune with what this program needs from her.
“She sets the tone. In games where she’s struggled, the whole team has struggled. She’s learning it starts with her. She’s accepted that and starting to play like that.
Fargas describes her game as “crafty” with ball handling, passing and her ability to get steals. The coach said the only thing separating Pointer from the best guards in the conference is confidence gained through experience.
Her coach/aunt would also like for her to start faster, as she seems to play her best ball in the second half of games. LSU dropped games to Kansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky mainly because of a team-wide malaise in the first quarter.
“She needs to be aggressive at all times,” Fargas said. “She can really dissect a defense with her offense.”
Pointer is clearly on the uptick after her performance at Alabama. This week has been one of grinding through practice and trying to build on Sunday’s performance. The wounds from last year have healed, and she’s taking the season day by day with her father always close by.
“Last year I tried to dedicate the season, but it was so hard,” she said. “I wasn’t myself. My mom always says Dad is looking down smiling on me. I’m better this year doing what I love and him watching me from above. I’ve come a long way from last year.”