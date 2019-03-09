LSU students made it abundantly clear where they stand on the Will Wade saga ahead of the Saturday's basketball game against Vanderbilt.

From the moment they filed into their seats in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, students hoisted various signs in support of head coach Will Wade and freshman guard Javonte Smart. Chants of "Free Will Wade" also broke out as early as 30 minutes before tipoff while fans were still making their way to their seats and the players were warming up.

Can't see video below? Click here.

But the most notable reaction from the raucous crowd happened when LSU athletic director Joe Avella entered the PMAC to a chorus of boos and "Joe must go!" chants.

All of this, right before the No. 10 Tigers are expected to cruise by the Commodores to a SEC regular season championship and No. 1 seed in the SEC postseason tournament.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Alleva booed entering stadium again pic.twitter.com/hMIbPL4RBc — David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 10, 2019

The reaction stems from Wade's indefinite suspension from the team Friday after Wade declined to meet with university officials about comments about an offer made to a recruit he reportedly made in a wiretapped phone call with a federally convicted college hoops middleman.

Smart is the player in question of Wade's comments and is sitting out of Saturday's game "out of an abundance of caution and as a result of the lack of clarity provided regarding media reports and reported wiretaps involving Head Coach Will Wade," LSU officials said in a statement Saturday morning.

The Tigers are also without freshman forward Naz Reid for the game, who is sidelined by injuries sustained Wednesday night at the end of LSU's 79-78 overtime win over Florida.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade suspended 'indefinitely' in wake of wiretap revelations LSU suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade “indefinitely” Friday after Wade declined to meet with university officials about comments he r…