When LSU announced in late December that it was parting ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, the university said it would be settling its contract with Pelini in a one-time payment instead of the liquidated damages listed in his contract.
Now, it is known how much that payment is. LSU is scheduled to pay Pelini $4 million by Jan. 31, according to a termination agreement between the former coach and the university, which includes five $14,000 payments through March 31, 2023.
The Advocate obtained the three-page separation agreement through open records request, along with the amended contracts of former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson.
Both Ensminger and Johnson retired from on-field coaching after the 2020 season and will be moving to behind-the-scenes positions on LSU's analyst staff.
Ensminger, who was entering the final season of a $1 million per contract, will instead become an "at-will employee" for LSU and receive a one-time payment of $500,000 by Jan. 31.
Johnson will remain under his $550,000 per year contract, but his term date was amended to conclude a year earlier on June 30.
The financial settlement between LSU and Pelini finalizes a divorce after one rocky season in which the Tigers had its worst statistical defensive performance in school history.
The Tigers ranked 97th nationally in scoring defense (34.9 points allowed per game), 124th in total defense (492 yards allowed per game) and ranked last in total number of plays surrendered of over 40 yards (14), over 50 yards (6) and over 90 yards (1).
It was Pelini's second stint at LSU. He coordinated the Tigers defenses from 2005-07, and he left to be the head coach at Nebraska (2008-14) after LSU won the 2007 BCS National Championship.
The divorce was expected to be an expensive one: Pelini was guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million per year contract, which would've pegged his original buyout at about $5.2 million.