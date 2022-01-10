LSU has added a Thibodaux native and former Nicholls State football player to its recruiting staff.
Jordan Arcement announced Monday he had joined the team, strengthening local ties for Brian Kelly's program.
Arcement previously spent three years as Virginia's senior scout from 2018-2020. He then left to work for a year on name, image and likeness for an apparel company.
It’s up. 🤫Jeremiah 29:11 🙏#geauxtigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/yDQ77yKFWe— Coach J (@JordanArcement) January 10, 2022
The hire bolstered LSU's recruiting staff as Arcement joined recruiting specialist Mason Smith, director of scouting Jon Randall Belton and director of personnel research and strategy Will Redmond.
Without ties to the area himself, Kelly needed to hire some assistants and staff members with a deep understanding of the state. He has done that, bringing aboard former McNeese State coach Frank Wilson as the associate head coach, former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as the quarterbacks coach and now Arcement. He also retained offensive line coach Brad Davis, a native of Baton Rouge.
A cornerback and return specialist for E.D. White, Arcement played wide receiver at Nicholls State. He appeared in 16 games over two seasons. He then suffered a knee injury before the opener his junior year.
Arcement later coached at Ellender High School.