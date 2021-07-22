New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Thursday made it official when he announced the appointment of Marc Wanaka to his staff.
Johnson confirmed to The Advocate on July 15 that Wanaka, a member of Johnson's staffs for a total of eight seasons at Arizona and Nevada, will be LSU's volunteer hitting coach.
At the time, Wanaka's appointment was pending a background check. He's known Johnson for 25 years and they combined to coach the hitters at Nevada (2014-15) and Arizona (2016-21).
Arizona reached the College World Series in 2016 and 2021.
This past season, the Wildcats led the nation in hits and the Pac-12 in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBI, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits.