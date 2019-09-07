LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) pulls in a 38 yard pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow before the stop by Texas defensive back Kobe Boyce (38), Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tx.
AUSTIN, Texas — Joe Burrow silenced Texas with a steady series of throws.
The LSU quarterback sliced through his opponent's secondary, answering each of the Longhorns' scores with a touchdown pass of his own.
Burrow had never met Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger before Saturday night, but the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior beat the Lone Star slinger at his own game when No. 6 LSU (2-0) beat No. 9 Texas (1-1) 45-38 at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium.
Oh yes, this was much of a Big 12 Conference game as an out-of-league matchup could be — a top 10 battle filled with haymaker throws, piles of yards and enough points to make LSU fans wonder whether their program is still part of the Southeastern Conference.
This Tigers team is unlike any in recent memory, and with the largest nonconference win in coach Ed Orgeron's four-year tenure, LSU has captured the country's attention on its hell-bent path toward championship contention.
The nation's biggest game of the week began with a debate over who the real 'DBU' was between the two programs.
The yardage both defenses gave up would make any defensive back blush: LSU outgained Texas 575-530 in total yardage, and most of it was in the air.
Texas ran eight plays inside LSU's 10-yard during the first quarter on Saturday night. It scored zero points.
Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Every time Ehlinger brought the Longhorns back within a single score, Burrow returned with an answer.
Burrow delivered the dagger with less than three minutes remaining in the game and Texas still hanging around 37-31.
The Tigers had just surrendered a sack, forcing a third-and-17 at its own 39. Again, Burrow was flushed toward the front of the pocket, and he fit a pass on the run to junior receiver Justin Jefferson, who broke away down the left sideline for a 61-yard touchdown to set the final score.
Jefferson was one of three LSU receivers to record over 100 yards, leading the game with nine catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had eight catches for 147 yards, and Terrace Marshall had six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow's 471 passing yards were the second-most in a game in school history, just shy of Rohan Davey, who threw for 528 yards against Alabama in 2001.
It appeared momentum was shifting toward Texas in the third quarter, when Ehlinger led the Longhorns on a brutal 19-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that took 7 minutes and 17 seconds — a drive in which four LSU defenders checked off the field due to either injury or cramps on a hot night that climbed into the high 90s.
LSU could only answer with a field goal, and Ehlinger made quick work of the Tigers' secondary again, completing three passes for 43 yards on the next drive, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jake Smith to bring Texas within 23-21 with 2:36 left in the third quarter.
Ehlinger finished the game 32 of 48 for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
A sellout crowd of 98,763 was rocking at the end of the third quarter, and Burrow shushed the stadium with a 26-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall on the first play of the fourth to go up 30-21.
But before all the points, the game was deadlocked by defense: LSU led just 3-0 after the first quarter.
Two goal line stands by LSU kept Texas off the scoreboard.
On Texas' second drive of the game, Longhorns running back Keontay Ingram dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone.
The next drive, LSU linebacker Patrick Queen stopped Ehlinger short of the goal line on a run up the middle.
The LSU pass rush then drove the Tigers to a two-score lead in the second quarter.
Sackless through the first, LSU safety JaCoby Stevens got to Ehlinger to force a punt on the Longhorns' second possession of the second quarter.
LSU followed with a 10-play, 65-yard drive where Cade York made a 33-yard field goal to set LSU ahead 13-7 with 1:41 left in the half.
LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was locked in a battle with Texas left tackle Samuel Cosmi throughout the first half, and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher tried most everything to get around: bull rush, both hands on the ground, one hand on the ground.
