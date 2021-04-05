The No. 4 LSU women's golf team is back in action as they continue their spring season this Tuesday through Wednesday to host the LSU Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge at University Club Golf Course.
The two-day, 54-hole competition will feature 36 holes on Tuesday and a final round on Wednesday with the U-Club par 72 layout playing at 6,350 yards. The University Club will host the event for the 20th time.
The field features 13 teams, including No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Georgia.
Both days of competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. LSU will be paired with Florida State and Ole Miss in Tuesday's first round. Live scoring updates will be available at Golfstat.com.
The Tigers' lineup will consist of sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, senior Kendall Griffin, freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet and junior Alden Wallace. Kiana Oshiro, Presley Baggett, Jessica Bailey, and Mary Chauvin will all be playing as individuals.
LSU earned a seventh-place finish two weeks ago at the Liz Murphey Collegiate in its most recent outing on the competition course.
Ranked No. 4 by WAGR, Lindblad leads the Tigers with a 70.67 average and has posted seven top-10 finishes, including her first-place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate two weeks ago and a tie for third at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur over the past weekend.
Stone is currently ranked No. 86 by WAGR and is shooting an average of 72.71. Stone achieved her third Top-5 finish of the season at the ICON Invitational where she shot a school record-tying 8-under 64 in the final round.
Wallace will be making her second appearance of the season and is averaging 75.33 strokes per round.