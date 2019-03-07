Grant Delpit is LSU's new No. 7.
The unanimous All-American strong safety is joining the tradition of Tiger greats to wear the jersey number.
Patrick Peterson. Tyrann Mathieu. Leonard Fournette.
"LSU you know the history that comes with No. 7," Delpit says in the video prepared by the LSU athletic department. "Now it's my turn to wear No. 7."
PP7Honey BadgerBUGA NationFlashThe next to make history. pic.twitter.com/zXsG7vz03U— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 7, 2019
Delpit was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country in 2018, earning a first team All-America status with each of the five major voting parties: Walter Camp, AP, FWAA, Sporting News and the AFCA.
Delpit recorded 74 total tackles as a true sophomore, leading the Tigers with five interceptions and tying the team lead with five sacks.
The No. 7 jersey is one of two jersey numbers, including No. 18, that holds prestige on the Tigers roster every season.
Most recently, No. 7 was worn by wide receiver Jonathan Giles, who became eligible last season after transferring in from Texas Tech. Giles only wore the number for five games, switching to No. 12 before the Florida game after head coach Ed Orgeron asked if the number was giving him too much pressure.
Former wearers of the No. 7 voiced their support on Twitter after the announcement Thursday afternoon.
Mathieu, a safety with the Houston Texans, retweeted the post.
"LIVE!!!" posted Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, who wore the number during the 2017 season.
LIVE!!! 🔥 @showtime9_ https://t.co/Hi9fm8yJfp— DJ Chark (@DJChark82) March 7, 2019