Nine players with LSU ties and three more from the New Orleans area will participate in the annual NBA Summer League event that will take place in Las Vegas.
While San Francisco and Salt Lake City each held six warmup games this weekend, Las Vegas will host the bulk of Summer League play with the 11-day event being held at two venues starting Thursday.
All 30 NBA teams will play five games each with contests being held at two venues — the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion — both on the UNLV campus.
All 75 games will be televised on NBA-TV or by the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU).
Teams will play four games from July 7-15 with the top two advancing to the championship game July 17. The other 28 teams will play their fifth game on July 16 or 17.
Topping the list of former LSU players appearing on Summer League rosters is forward Tari Eason, the Tigers' leading scorer this past season.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Eason was the 17th overall pick of the Houston Rockets in the NBA draft that was held on June 23.
Other former LSU players on Summer League rosters are Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), Trendon Watford and Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers), Javonte Smart (Miami Heat), Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs), Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies), Shareef O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers) and Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns).
Thomas, Watford, Smart and Waters have all played in NBA regular-season games.
Also expected to play are former Baylor star Jared Butler (Utah Jazz), former Houston standout Brison Gresham (Brooklyn Nets) and former Tulane standout Melvin Frazier Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves).
Butler played his high school basketball at Riverside Academy, Gresham prepped at McDonogh 35 and Frazier played at L.W. Higgins before starring at Tulane.