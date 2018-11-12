If you're wondering why LSU didn't take a knee to polish off its win vs. Arkansas, coach Ed Orgeron can explain.

First, a quick recap of what happened: With LSU leading 24-17 and facing a second-and-8 from Arkansas' 23-yard line with 1:36 left to play, running back Nick Brossette galloped for 16 yards and gave himself up at the 7-yard line.

From there LSU ran two more running plays to run out the clock.

The second-to-last play was a 6-yard run down to the 1-yard line. The final play of the game, Brossette was stuffed before he reached the goal line.

Arkansas had no timeouts left. Consecutive kneel-downs would've caused the clock to strike 0:00 without having to run another play and risk a turnover in a one-score game.

On Monday, Orgeron was asked to clarify the strategy and said that running -- rather than kneeling -- was his call because he thought the team could score one more touchdown.

"Steve (Ensminger) said, 'It's up to you, coach,'" Orgeron said. "...but Nick did the right thing ... He did what he was taught do."

