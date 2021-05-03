The runs came slowly at first, and for a moment, Southern trailed LSU by just two midway through their game at Alex Box Stadium.
Not long after the Jaguars narrowed the score between these crosstown schools, however, LSU quickly pulled ahead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tre’ Morgan singled, Dylan Crews doubled, Jordan Thompson smacked a sacrifice fly and Cade Beloso singled home two runs.
By the end of the frame, the Tigers had scored four runs to comfortably distance themselves in a rare Monday evening game. The inning helped LSU win 10-2 and remain undefeated in midweek games.
The Tigers (27-17) have not lost to another in-state team this year. Southern (13-23) as it recorded three hits. LSU outscored Southern 26-3 during their two games this season.
Before the fifth inning began, LSU had somewhat stalled offensively, unable to mount a significant rally. It led 4-0. Two runs scored on a line-drive home run from junior second baseman Drew Bianco.
Still within reach, Southern put two runners on base in the top of the fifth after freshman right-hander Michael Fowler hit one batter and walked another. LSU had escaped when Southern put runners on the corners in the second inning. This time, sophomore infielder O’Neill Burgos crushed a two-out double into the left-field gap. Two runs scored.
After freshman Ty Floyd entered and recorded the third out, Morgan hit a leadoff single. He stole second, then Crews smashed a double off the right-center-field wall. Morgan waited near the second base bag until the ball dropped, delaying his jump.
Third-base coach Nolan Cain signaled for Morgan to stop at third as Southern relayed the ball to the edge of the infield. Morgan either didn’t see the instruction or ignored it. He sprinted around the bag and toward home plate. Cain jumped out of the way. Morgan scored.
Southern helped LSU as sophomore Cade Doughty reached on a throwing error and junior Giovanni DiGiacomo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. One run scored on Thompson’s sacrifice fly. Two more crossed on Beloso’s single up the middle.
LSU led 8-2 by the end of the inning. The Tigers, who used nine pitchers — none for more than 1⅔ innings — padded their lead as Crews bashed his 11th home run and Doughty scored after hitting a triple.
The lead comfortably in hand, LSU played out the final innings with backups at every position. And it led by enough that perhaps the most heart-warming moment of the season occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning.
That’s when fifth-year pitcher Matthew Beck stepped to the plate for the first at-bat of his career. Beck lost his senior season because of the pandemic, returned as a graduate student and hadn’t appeared since Feb. 24, sidelined indefinitely by an elbow injury.
Beck crushed a single into left field. LSU’s players burst from the dugout. First-base coach Hunter Kiel hugged him. And when Beck jogged off the field, he tipped his helmet to a standing ovation.