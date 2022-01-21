While Brian Kelly looked outside his coaching tree to hire Matt House as his defensive coordinator, the former Notre Dame coach decided to go with a familiar choice to lead his offense - former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

In Denbrock, Kelly hires someone he has worked with at two different stops, first at Div. II Grand Valley State in the 1990’s and at Notre Dame as Kelly’s offensive coordinator from 2010-17.

As with every prominent SEC program, Denbrock will be expected to see immediate success as the LSU offensive coordinator.

Mike Denbrock bio

Birthplace: Albion, Michigan

Age: 57

Alma mater: Grand Valley State

Coaching career

Grand Valley State (1986-86) - graduate assistant

Michigan State (1988-89) - graduate assistant

Illinois State (1990-91) - offensive tackles, tight ends

Grand Valley State (1992-95) - offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, receivers

Grand Valley State (1996-98) - defensive coordinator, linebackers

Buffalo Destroyers (1999-00) - assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive line, defensive line (Arena Football League)

Stanford (2001) - offensive tackles, tight ends

Notre Dame (2002-04) - offensive tackles, tight ends

Washington (2005-08) - offensive line

Indiana State (2009) - assistant head coach, special teams, linebackers

Notre Dame (2010-11) - tight ends

Notre Dame (2012-13) - wide receivers

Notre Dame (2014) - offensive coordinator, receivers

Notre Dame (2015-2016) - assistant head coach, receivers

Cincinnati (2017) - offensive coordinator, quarterbacks

Cincinnati (2018-2021) - offensive coordinator, tight ends

LSU (2022) - offensive coordinator, tight ends

Mike Denbrock’s career path to LSU

Denbrock’s coaching career has been closely tied to that of Kelly with the two men living together as roommates when they were both graduate assistants at Div. II Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan in 1987.

Denbrock is one of the few offensive coordinators on college football’s highest level who has a stop as a defensive coordinator after serving in that role from 1996-98 when Kelly was the head coach at Grand Valley State.

Since coaching offensive tackles and tight ends at Stanford in 2001, Denbrock has mostly been on the offensive side of the ball. He did have a one-year stint in 2009 at Indiana State as assistant head coach, handling special teams and linebackers.

When Kelly was hired as the Notre Dame head coach, Denbrock joined him in South Bend, serving in a variety of roles on offense until he was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2014. His title was changed to assistant head coach/receivers coach in 2015, but he continued to call plays over the next two seasons.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In late 2016, Denbrock left Notre Dame for Cincinnati. A report by the South Bend Tribune indicated at the time that his decision to leave was because he would no longer be allowed to call plays for the Fighting Irish.

At Cincinnati, he called plays and helped develop one of the better Group of 5 programs in recent years along with head coach Luke Fickell.

In 2021 at Cincinnati, Denbrock’s offense set school records for touchdowns, 70, and points scored, 516. The Bearcats averaged 36.9 points a game.

Brian Kelly finished LSU's coaching staff. This is what it looks like. Over the last six weeks, Brian Kelly methodically filled his coaching staff. He evaluated assistants already at LSU, identified his own target…

Mike Denbrock’s offensive scheme

Like any good coach, Denbrock has done his best to work with what he has available.

Early during his tenure as the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, he had Will Fuller at receiver. Fuller caught 138 passes for 2,352 yards and 29 touchdowns over the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Denbrock making the calls.

His play calling was slightly more conservative at Cincinnati, relying on an experienced QB in Desmond Ridder to push the ball down the field.

At LSU, he should have more dynamic athletes across the field to work with, so it’s fair to expect we’ll see more of a deep passing game like Denbrock had early at Notre Dame.

He has worked with plenty of mobile quarterbacks in the past, but they’ve all been strong passers.

See contract details for LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and QB coach Joe Sloan New LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan both signed three-year deals, according to term sheets obtained b…

Coaches Mike Denbrock has worked under