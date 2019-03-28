LSU-Michigan state basketball

Left is LSU's Javonte Smart. Right is Michigan State's Tom Izzo

 Advocate and AP photos

LSU and Michigan State will look to keep their NCAA Tournament run alive Friday night in a Sweet 16 match cup.

The Tigers enter the game as six point underdogs.

Here's what you need to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:

THE GAME

What: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

When: 6:09 p.m. Friday, March 29

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: CBS (WAFB-TV 9 in Baton Rouge; WWL-TV 4 in New Orleans)

How to stream: March Madness Live appCBS All-Access app

LSU TIGERS (28-6)

Possible Starters: Tremont Waters | Skylar Mays | Marlon Taylor | Naz Reid | Kavell Bigby-Williams

Stat Leaders: Points -- Tremont Waters (15.0) | Assists -- Tremont Waters (5.9) | Rebounds -- Naz Reid (7.2) | Steals -- Tremont Waters (3.0) | Blocks -- Kavell Bigby-Williams (2.0)

MICHIGAN STATE (30-6)

Starters: Cassius Winston | Matt McQuaid | Xavier Tillman | Aaron Henry | Kenny Goins

Stat Leaders: Points -- Cassius Winston (18.9) | Assists -- Cassius Winston (7.5) | Rebounds -- Kenny Goins (8.9) | Steals -- Cassius Winston (1.0) | Blocks -- Xavier Tillman (1.7)

