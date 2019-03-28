LSU and Michigan State will look to keep their NCAA Tournament run alive Friday night in a Sweet 16 match cup.

The Tigers enter the game as six point underdogs.

Here's what you need to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:

THE GAME

What: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

When: 6:09 p.m. Friday, March 29

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: CBS (WAFB-TV 9 in Baton Rouge; WWL-TV 4 in New Orleans)

How to stream: March Madness Live app, CBS All-Access app

LSU TIGERS (28-6)

Possible Starters: Tremont Waters | Skylar Mays | Marlon Taylor | Naz Reid | Kavell Bigby-Williams

Stat Leaders: Points -- Tremont Waters (15.0) | Assists -- Tremont Waters (5.9) | Rebounds -- Naz Reid (7.2) | Steals -- Tremont Waters (3.0) | Blocks -- Kavell Bigby-Williams (2.0)

MICHIGAN STATE (30-6)

Starters: Cassius Winston | Matt McQuaid | Xavier Tillman | Aaron Henry | Kenny Goins

Stat Leaders: Points -- Cassius Winston (18.9) | Assists -- Cassius Winston (7.5) | Rebounds -- Kenny Goins (8.9) | Steals -- Cassius Winston (1.0) | Blocks -- Xavier Tillman (1.7)

