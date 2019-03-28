LSU and Michigan State will look to keep their NCAA Tournament run alive Friday night in a Sweet 16 match cup.
The Tigers enter the game as six point underdogs.
Here's what you need to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:
THE GAME
What: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State
When: 6:09 p.m. Friday, March 29
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
How to watch: CBS (WAFB-TV 9 in Baton Rouge; WWL-TV 4 in New Orleans)
How to stream: March Madness Live app, CBS All-Access app
LSU TIGERS (28-6)
Possible Starters: Tremont Waters | Skylar Mays | Marlon Taylor | Naz Reid | Kavell Bigby-Williams
Stat Leaders: Points -- Tremont Waters (15.0) | Assists -- Tremont Waters (5.9) | Rebounds -- Naz Reid (7.2) | Steals -- Tremont Waters (3.0) | Blocks -- Kavell Bigby-Williams (2.0)
MICHIGAN STATE (30-6)
Starters: Cassius Winston | Matt McQuaid | Xavier Tillman | Aaron Henry | Kenny Goins
Stat Leaders: Points -- Cassius Winston (18.9) | Assists -- Cassius Winston (7.5) | Rebounds -- Kenny Goins (8.9) | Steals -- Cassius Winston (1.0) | Blocks -- Xavier Tillman (1.7)
The oddsmakers aren't giving the LSU basketball team much of a chance to win the NCAA East regional or the national championship.
The year 1979 was a better one for LSU and Michigan State basketball than it was for most of the rest of the nation.
The secret to LSU basketball's clutch wins? Hard work and preparation, not lucky charms: 'We're the cardiac kids!'
For the record, Tremont Waters doesn’t play with a four-leaf clover in his sneakers.
LSU released ticket information for its East Region semifinal against Michigan State on Friday in Washington D.C.