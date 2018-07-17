ATLANTA — Georgia safety J.R. Reed wanted to stand out for Southeastern Conference media days. Representing the home team, as it were.
Reed was indeed dapper in a checkered blue sport coat, suspenders, monogrammed socks (he owns two other pairs), a Georgia logo pin on his lapel and a turquoise bow tie around his neck. All three Georgia players wore bow ties, in fact.
“We planned to be the best dressed,” Reed said.
One more element of Reed’s ensemble: a silver SEC championship ring on his right hand, roughly the size of a Fiat. A hunk of jewelry that represents all that was great about Georgia’s 2017 season — and all that was awful about it, as well.
For the Bulldogs, last season was one that the 2011 LSU Tigers could look at and say, “Uh, huh. Yep. Know what that feels like.” A season of glory, glory to old Georgia with the school’s first SEC title since 2005 and a trip to nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the CFP National Championship Game.
And just like LSU after that 2011 season, the 2017 Bulldogs knew the anguish of Alabama-manufactured defeat. For LSU, it was a smothering 21-0 loss. For Georgia, it was a 26-23 overtime heartbreaker, with Tua Tagovailoa hurling a game-winning touchdown pass to Amite’s DeVonta Smith.
Third-year Georgia coach Kirby Smart rose extra-early Tuesday morning to be on the “Get Up!” show on ESPN with Mike Greenberg.
Naturally, they played a clip of the end of the CFP title game.
“I thought they might open with the SEC championship,” Smart said. “But of course not.”
Still, he wants his program to embrace the scars of that devastating loss and convert them to fuel for 2018.
“I think how our players will use that experience to grow,” Smart said. “I think that’s big for our program and understanding that if you do things a certain way, that you can get certain places.”
Certain places means right back here in Atlanta for this season’s SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, then back out to the West Coast again.
Georgia took over the Rose Bowl in a CFP semifinal victory this past New Year’s Day against Oklahoma, turning Pasadena into an Atlanta suburb. This time, the target is Santa Clara, California, where the CFP championship will be decided at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
According to Bovada, Georgia has the fourth-best odds to win the national title behind Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. That means the Bulldogs are favored to make it to at least one of this season’s CFP semifinals in the Cotton or Orange bowls.
It won’t be easy. The Bulldogs return players like quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Terry Godwin and cornerback DeAndre Baker. But they must replace tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and linebackers Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter, two of seven departed defensive starters.
Then there are the expectations to overcome. Godwin said the Bulldogs still want to think of themselves as the hunters and not the hunted, but that isn’t really the truth.
The truth is that every single team on Georgia’s schedule — including LSU, which hosts the Bulldogs for the first time in a decade Oct. 13 — will be looking to take them down. To turn Georgia’s lofty rankings and aspirations into their own signature victory.
“Everyone we play is going to give us their best,” Godwin admitted.
Still, there are few dissenters who can say Smart isn’t building a Saban-like fortress program for a decade of success, not just a season. Alabama won the CFP national title, but Georgia won the national recruiting title a month later, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Cold comfort, perhaps, after the events of Jan. 8, but a beacon of hope for the future.
For most of the years following the Herschel Walker-led glory days of the early 1980s, Georgia was the program that perpetually seemed to fall short of its potential.
This year, when the SEC media ballots are tallied, the Bulldogs won’t be picked to win the East just because they’re in their home state. Once the rest of the SEC East teams leave here, Georgia will be a vanishing point on the horizon.
And Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and the rest? They’ll be scheming on how to finish second, and think that an achievement worth celebrating.
At Georgia, suddenly the goal is to win the season’s final game. A realistic goal.
“We just have to be able to finish it when we get there,” Smart said.
And trade those silver SEC championship rings for gold.