The LSU basketball program received signed scholarship papers Friday from Adam Miller, a former Illinois combo guard who announced his transfer last Saturday.
School officials approved his institutional paperwork and the Southeastern Conference documents required to be eligible this season.
The 6-foot-3 Miller, a native of Peoria, Illinois, started all 31 games as a freshman this past season for Illinois.
He averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds as the Fighting Illini won the Big Ten tournament and earned a No. 1 regional seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Miller was the fifth-leading scorer among Big Ten freshmen and led all freshmen with 52 made 3-point baskets.
He was a combined 8 of 11 from the field in scoring 10 points each in two NCAA tournament games.