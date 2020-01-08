Five days before the national championship, two important LSU Tigers returned to practice since sustaining injuries in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and starting right guard Damien Lewis both participated in LSU's indoor practice Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers practiced without pads, just in jerseys and shorts, but it offers some promise of recovery ahead of LSU's biggest game of the season.
Marshall and Lewis both exited LSU's Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma, and they both practiced for the first time since sustaining those injuries.
Marshall appeared to sustain a minor injury, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at the time that he should be "OK by the beginning of next week."
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has been a crucial part of LSU's passing attack, catching 43 passes for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Tigers had to play without Marshall for three games in the middle of the season, while he recovered from a fractured foot he sustained against Vanderbilt.
Lewis was seen after the Peach Bowl in crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot. On Wednesday, both of Lewis' ankles were heavily taped.
Adrian Magee, who moved from left guard to right guard after Lewis' injury, continued to work with the first-team at right guard during Wednesday's drills. Lewis did one-on-one drills in the background with true freshman guard Kardell Thomas, who is recovering from an ankle injury that's kept him out the entire season.
Reserve lineman Ed Ingram continued to work at starting left guard in place of Magee.
Running back Chris Curry practiced without restriction on Wednesday. The 6-foot-, 215-pound redshirt freshman started in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl, and he practiced with a gold non-contact in last week's practices.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins returned to practice Wednesday wearing a gold non-contact jersey. The 6-foot-4, 286-pound redshirt freshman was not seen during last week's practices. He has not appeared in a game this season, according to LSU's records.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- TK McLendon, DE, junior
- Donte Starks, LB, true freshman