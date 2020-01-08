lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 1934.JPG
Buy Now

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Five days before the national championship, two important LSU Tigers returned to practice since sustaining injuries in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and starting right guard Damien Lewis both participated in LSU's indoor practice Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers practiced without pads, just in jerseys and shorts, but it offers some promise of recovery ahead of LSU's biggest game of the season.

Marshall and Lewis both exited LSU's Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma, and they both practiced for the first time since sustaining those injuries.

Marshall appeared to sustain a minor injury, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at the time that he should be "OK by the beginning of next week." 

'Finish this damn thing': Former LSU players watching 2019 team with pride and appreciation

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has been a crucial part of LSU's passing attack, catching 43 passes for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Tigers had to play without Marshall for three games in the middle of the season, while he recovered from a fractured foot he sustained against Vanderbilt.

Lewis was seen after the Peach Bowl in crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot. On Wednesday, both of Lewis' ankles were heavily taped.

Adrian Magee, who moved from left guard to right guard after Lewis' injury, continued to work with the first-team at right guard during Wednesday's drills. Lewis did one-on-one drills in the background with true freshman guard Kardell Thomas, who is recovering from an ankle injury that's kept him out the entire season.

Reserve lineman Ed Ingram continued to work at starting left guard in place of Magee.

Can Clemson stop LSU's record-breaking offense? Brent Venables may offer toughest challenge yet

Running back Chris Curry practiced without restriction on Wednesday. The 6-foot-, 215-pound redshirt freshman started in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl, and he practiced with a gold non-contact in last week's practices.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins returned to practice Wednesday wearing a gold non-contact jersey. The 6-foot-4, 286-pound redshirt freshman was not seen during last week's practices. He has not appeared in a game this season, according to LSU's records.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:

  • Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
  • Todd Harris, S, junior
  • TK McLendon, DE, junior
  • Donte Starks, LB, true freshman

Rabalais: Everyone is focused on the destination, but don't forget LSU's remarkable journey

Feeling healthy again, LSU safety Grant Delpit can cement legacy in national championship

Chris Curry says 'it's bigger than me' when it comes to his breakout game in the Peach Bowl

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments