The sophomore season for LSU tight end Jamal Pettigrew has likely come to an end before it even started.
Citing a source familiar with the injury, 247Sports reported that Pettigrew, a 6-foot-7, 262-pound tight end, suffered a knee injury that is "believed" to involve the ACL.
Surgery is likely the next step, which would sideline Pettigrew for the entire season.
LSU did not immediately confirm the injury.
A New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School graduate, Pettigrew was expected to be a weapon in the run and pass game this fall with his massive frame.
Pettigrew played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last season with two starts. He caught just one pass for 18 yards but had a solid spring and continued his strong performance during summer workouts, according to 247Sports.
Pettigrew was in line to challenge for the second tight end spot behind senior Foster Moreau.
With Pettigrew sidelined, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger could look to fill the void with sophomore Thaddeus Moss, senior Jacory Washington, redshirt freshman Aaron Moffitt and true freshmen Zach Sheffer.
Of those four players, only Washington has caught a pass in an LSU uniform. He had one reception for 6 yards last season.