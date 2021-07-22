When he was a senior at Lafayette High School, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis got bored of winning the pole vault every week by three or more feet.
So he started running the 100-meter dash.
He ran it so well that he came from behind with an astounding surge to win the Class 5A regional title with a 10.57 time.
“He's faster now,” said his father Greg Duplantis, an All-American vaulter at LSU,
A week later, Mondo was too busy putting the state composite pole vault record out of sight at 19 feet, 5.5 inches to place in the 100. But he wasn't too shy to try,
“He likes the limelight,” Greg Duplantis said. “He doesn't mind it at all. He never wants to limit himself. Mondo likes being the one everyone else is trying to beat.”
Flash forward three years, and that's the role Mondo will play in the Tokyo Olympics.
Still just 21 years old, he is the world record holder in both indoors (6.18 meters or 20 feet, 2.75 inches) and outdoors (6.15, 20-1.75). He'll be the one wearing the Swedish uniform with the bull's eye on the back.
Mondo has been pole vaulting since he was 3 years old, shortly after learning to walk. He held the age group record for ages 7 through 13. So why not try to make each phase a memorable one?
That's what he has done, to almost absurd degrees, and he's just getting started.
He was the 2020 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, to no one's surprise.
“I just really wanted to go out there and show the world who I was,” Mondo said, “It was a strange season for everybody, but I was able to stick with it and put together some pretty impressive results.
“I just try to go out there and jump high and break world records. Just going to keep giving it my all and whatever happens, happens. I'm just grateful to my support group that I have around me. I wouldn't be here without them.”
The year included a perfect 16-0 mark indoors featuring 6.0-meter-plus clearances in all five meets, and dislodged friendly rival Renaud Lavillene's 6.17 world indoor record.
The coronavirus halted action last summer, pushing the Olympics back a year, but Mondo came back with three 6-plus meter effort meets including a 6.15 on Sept. 15 to break Sergey Bubka's 6.14 world outdoor mark set in 1994 when Greg Duplantis was still vaulting.
“Last year started really good, then it crumbled,” said Helena Duplantis, Mondo's Swedish mother and his assistant coach. “We lost facilities and training, lost some fitness level. When we came back in July, it was not the same.
“The (training) plan worked; we just didn't get to finish it. It's amazing how quickly you can lose the feel. It's very sensitive. But Mondo handled all the adversity. Track and field was turned upside down, but he was very flexible.
“It did not destroy his focus.”
Intermediate step
At his father's urging, Mondo spent a year in college competing for the LSU track team and posting a 19-8 vault outdoors. Just as important, he learned about maturing
“I think the experience was good for him,” Greg Duplantis said. “I think it developed him a little bit. We wanted him to go.”
Duplantis roomed with jumper JuVaughn Harrison, then later shared an apartment with older brother Antoine, who was finishing up his stellar baseball career at LSU.
The slender standout could have gone right to the pro circuit and excelled, but he was better able to handle the other challenges of the career abroad after the year at LSU.
So, last year when the tour was disrupted, he recovered better than most and posted that amazing year that lacked only an Olympic gold medal to put icing on the cake.
When the tour shut down, he helped organize some backyard competitions with fellow pros like Lavillene and American rival Sam Kendricks.
He also discovered golf, and became an avid player, sometimes playing five times a week.
“My friends and I were looking for something to do,” he said. “There are two courses near my home, so we gave golf a go.”
The challenge kept competitive juices flowing. One new angle — in golf, you get one chance to make a shot work, as opposed to three attempts at a height in pole vaulting — taught Duplantis valuable lessons about focusing on every opportunity.
Back in form
Now, Duplantis is once again excelling in the Diamond League. He finished behind Kendrick at Gateshead, but in his last two League outings he has surpassed 6 meters twice with wins in Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm.
“The conditions were bad in Stockholm; wet, temperatures in the 50s,” Helena Duplantis said, “but he didn't let it bother him. He was mentally in control.”
“It was really important for me to just kind of go out here and try to get over 6 meters, and then maybe take a few better shots at a new world record,” Mondo said after the meet. “But overall 6.2 was a nice jump. So I can't complain.”
The setting made it significant, too.
“Stockholm is a special place for me,” he said. “I have had some quite great results here in the past few years, so it's like every time I come here, something good happens.”
That attachment to Stockholm comes naturally for the Duplantis clan. Sons Andreas, Antoine and Mondo and daughter Johanna — all stellar athletes — grew up spending summers in Helena's native land.
They speak Swedish.
They measure in metric terms.
In Mondo's case, he has become a national hero of sorts — his estimated worth between $1 million and $5 million — and is as big a star athlete in Sweden as any soccer and tennis players.
And, given the normal time it can take to fully develop a complete career in pole vaulting, Mondo is roughly 7 to 8 years ahead of schedule.
It's stunning to ponder how high he can go.
But first, the Tokyo Olympics and another assault on the record book.