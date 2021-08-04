With former LSU star sprinter Aleia Hobbs running the anchor leg, the USA women advanced through the first round of the 4x100-meter relay Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner and Hobbs, a New Orleans naitve, lost a little time with some safe handoffs, but they just needed to finish in the top three of their heat to advance.
That foursome got the baton around in 41.90 seconds, which was good for second place in the heat won by Great Britain at 41.55.
The USA will likely sub in Gabby Thomas and Jenna Prandini for the final, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. CDT Friday. They were rested after Thomas competed in the 200 meters and Prandini raced in the 100 and 200 earlier this week.
