LSU baseball's season opener is just a couple of weeks away, and coach Paul Mainieri previewed the upcoming season Friday in his annual media day address.
There are plenty of new faces on this team, which was ranked between No. 10 and No. 15 by various preseason polls.
Here are a few interesting bits of insight that Mainieri shared with reporters:
Mainieri's got jokes
Mainieri joked in his opening address that he'll "absolutely" be able to repeat what coach Ed Orgeron did.
"I promise you we're going to win 15 games or more this year," Mainieri said.
Starting lineup?
Not even Mainieri knows what his starting lineup looks like, which is quite the opposite from last season's team.
Mainieri said he's waiting for the position players to assert themselves as starters.
"I can't even come close to giving you (a lineup) right now," Mainieri said.
Competition at second base
Mainieri said the competition at second base between freshman Cade Doughty and sophomore Gavin Dugas is "intense" right now.
Mainieri said Dugas will be in the lineup somehow, maybe as the designated hitter.
One thing Mainieri does feel confident about...
"I'm pretty sure Cole Henry will be our Friday night starter," he said.
AJ Labas, Eric Walker and Landon Marceaux are battling for the second and third spots in the weekend rotation.
Mainieri said Labas and Marceaux have an edge on Walker right now. Walker may end up as the midweek starter.
New hitting coach
You might remember that LSU has a new hitting coach -- Eddie Smith, who directed a record-breaking Tulane baseball offense in 2019.
"Maybe he'll be our Joe Brady," Mainieri said.