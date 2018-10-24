How will LSU replace Devin White in the first half against Alabama?

It will take a village. A small village, perhaps, but definitely more than a party of one.

By early this week, the contentious nature of White’s targeting ejection and subsequent suspension for the first half Nov. 3 against No. 1 Bama had morphed into a problem the LSU coaching staff and its players had to solve as best they can.

White, on his own, will be difficult to replace. As one of the two inside linebackers in the No. 4 Tigers’ base 3-4 defensive alignment — in LSU defensive parlance, White’s position is referred to as Rover — his spot is responsible for properly lining up the front seven players based on cues from the offense, and also communicating with the defensive backs.

After the snap comes the task of making the tackle. White does that better than anyone LSU has. He leads the Tigers and is tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with 76 total tackles after posting 133 stops last season, becoming the first LSU player ever to lead the conference in that category.

Fortunately for the Tigers, much of the play-calling load can transfer to sophomore middle linebacker Jacob Phillips. Despite missing the Oct. 6 Florida game with an injury and the second half against Southeastern Louisiana for his own targeting ejection, Phillips is third on the team with 53 tackles (safety Grant Delpit has 54). Phillips also returned an interception for a touchdown in LSU’s season opener against Miami.

Phillips shares the checks and alignment duties with White, one shaded to the strong (tight end) side of the offensive formation and the other to the weak side.

“We both do it every game,” Phillips said. “It definitely will be a bigger level now that he (White) is not there, and I won’t be able to echo (calls) with him or he with me. The other linebackers also have to step up and make sure everyone is set up.”

While Phillips can expand his leadership role in White’s absence, he cannot physically play both positions. For that, the Tigers will have to dip down into their more inexperienced layer of backups.

The three players talked about the most for that role are Livonia sophomore Patrick Queen and freshmen Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark, the latter a former prep star at Southern Lab.

Queen has by far the most playing time of the three. He has played a backup role in all eight games, recording 13 tackles.

Baskerville, who prepped at Evangel in Shreveport, has the most tackles of the three with 18. He has played in just five games, but he started in place of the injured Phillips at Florida and led the Tigers that day with 11 tackles.

“I think it’s good that he has that experience,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t too big for him. He has things he needs to work on, but overall I was proud of him.”

Clark is the least experienced, having played in all eight games but with just one tackle to his credit.

“We’re talking about that,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday when asked who can start for White. “It will probably be Patrick or Micah. Jacob can take over the calls and checks because he has been in there most of the time.”

Phillips expressed his confidence in his underclassmen teammates to fill what is likely an unfillable role.

“Whoever steps in I know will do a good job,” he said. “Patrick has more playing experience. He’s been here three years. Micah has big-time SEC experience in a hostile environment. Damone hasn’t gotten in too much on defense, but I feel sure he could do a good job.”

Phillips said what he and the other linebackers cannot do in White’s absence is try to overdo it against Alabama’s high-flying offense. The Crimson Tide leads the nation with 54.1 points and 564.3 yards per game.

“No, you want to do your job every play, every time, whether he (White is) there or not.”

Phillips was asked how electric a moment it may be when White — who is allowed to practice with the team leading up to the game — enters the game in the second half.

“I’ll be happy for him,” he said. “I know it’s an experience he really wants to be in and I hope he does well.”

Until then, LSU’s village of eligible linebackers will try to hold back the Crimson Tide best they can without him.