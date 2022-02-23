LSU will honor its five seniors Thursday when the Tigers play their final home regular-season game against Alabama at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Although it's likely not their last home game — LSU is a virtual lock to host its first two NCAA tournament games — coach Kim Mulkey spoke glowingly about their role in the No. 8 Tigers’ surprising season that has them second in the Southeastern Conference with two games remaining.
Starters Khayla Pointer, Jailin Cherry, Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby — along with reserve Awa Trasi — bought into Mulkey’s system quickly, and the result has been one of the biggest surprises in women’s college basketball. If LSU (23-4, 11-3 SEC) wins its final two games, it could rise as high as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament as well as finishing second in the league to No. 1 South Carolina.
“I’ve enjoyed this team,” Mulkey said. “It’s been fun. Going into the film room, on the court, is fun. It’s a good group to be around. Some of the things that have been done? Kudos to those kids.”
Mulkey often has talked about being accepted by Pointer, Cherry and Aifuwa — the three fifth-year seniors who never have been to an NCAA tournament. It was especially significant for Pointer, who played four seasons for her aunt, Nikki Fargas, that the buy-in came quickly.
“You want them to have an unbelievable last year of college, but it doesn’t always work out that way,” Mulkey said. “No matter where we finish or how it ends, there’s not a negative that can be written about this season. I know where we started, they know where we started, and they don’t want it to end.”
The Tigers will try to add to their six-game winning streak against a team also trying to finish strong and snag an NCAA tournament berth. Alabama (14-11, 5-9) has won three of its last four games and is a team that likes to put up 3-pointers.
The Tide has made the third-most 3-pointers (188) and is fifth in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (32.6%). Alabama is coached by Louisiana native Kristy Curry, who also has coached at Purdue and Texas Tech.
The Tide is led by 5-9 senior guard Brittany Davis, who is averaging 16.9 points per game — good for fifth in the league — and a team-best 6.9 rebounds.
Lafayette native Megan Abrams averages 14 points per game and Hannah Barber 8.3 on 40.8% 3-point shooting with a team-best 68 assists. That threesome has made 150 3-pointers.
“They’re fighting to be on the bubble, to be talked about as the eighth or ninth team from our league to get a bid,” Mulkey said. “If you talk about when is the best time to get hot and beat some people, it’s now. She’s done that.
“She mixes her defense, man and zone. They’re going to push it. We’ll be prepared. We have to understand they play hard too. They’re not going to come in here and you’re just going to beat them. It’s going to be a ballgame.”
LSU players will wear their gold uniforms and fans are asked to wear gold Thursday.