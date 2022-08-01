Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 33 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 33, Jamal Adams:
33 Jamal Adams
S, 2014-16
All-American 2016
All-SEC 2015-16
LSU quarterbacks had a name for one of the prime directives they had to follow in practice.
They called it the Jamal Adams Rule.
“Your job was, like, ‘OK, find Jamal.’ It’s like in the NFL. They had the ‘Ed Reed Rule,' " quarterback Danny Etling said, referring to the Hall of Fame safety from Destrehan. "You find Ed Reed. Just know where he is. Know that he’s going to react to you and know that he’s going to try to do something.”
Etling prided himself on following the Jamal Adams Rule to a “T,” never getting intercepted by him in two years of practice together.
Opposing quarterbacks, and receivers, weren’t so fortunate.
After playing mostly a backup role as a freshman in 2014 while piling up 66 tackles, Adams became a key player on dominant LSU defenses in 2015 and ’16. The Tigers ranked in the top-10 nationally both seasons in yards allowed per game and surrendered an FBS-low 16 touchdowns in Adams’ junior season.
Adams had 67 and 76 tackles in 2015 and ’16, respectively. But beyond mere statistics, Adams was credited with helping hold the 2016 Tigers together after their 2-2 start after a No. 5 preseason ranking that led to coach Les Miles being fired and replaced by Ed Orgeron.
"He could have easily said, ‘This team ain’t going anywhere,' " said draft analyst Mike Detillier. "He became a leader, a more vocal leader on that football team. That defense didn’t let up. They were suffocating teams last year."
Born in 1995, Adams prepped at Hebron High School just outside Dallas. His father George was a star running back at Kentucky, earning All-SEC honors in 1984 before becoming a first-round draft pick in 1985 by the New York Giants.
Father and son famously had a bet as to who would go higher when Jamal came out for the 2017 NFL draft. Jamal said the bet was for $100,000; some reports said it was for $40,000.
Dad went with the 19th pick to the Giants. Jamal, who thrilled NFL scouts and coaches by running a 4.33 40-yard dash at LSU’s Pro Day, went sixth to the New York Jets.
In the end, Jamal Adams said he didn’t expect his dad to pay.
"Now he doesn't want to pay me so I'm going to make him just continue paying for dinner," he said.
Maybe a new Adams Rule would have been appropriate.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Tackles Sacks FR INTs
2014 13-2 66 1 0 0
2015 12-12 67 0 1 4
2016 12-12 76 1 0 1
TOTALS 37-26 209 2 1 5
OTHER GREATS
Eddie Fuller, RB * 1986-89
Earned All-SEC honors in 1988, the year he caught the touchdown pass from Tommy Hodson in The Earthquake Game against Auburn.
Jeremy Hill, RB * 2012-13
Powered for 1,401 yards in an All-SEC caliber season in 2013, fourth-most yards in school history.