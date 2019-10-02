K'Lavon Chaisson, one of LSU's top pass rushers, may be returning from injury, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, while three other injured defenders are still mired in recovery.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson has missed the last two games with No. 5 LSU (4-0), sitting out the games with an ankle injury since playing in LSU's 45-38 win over then-No. 9 Texas.
Orgeron said that starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan are unlikely to play against Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m., and he said that linebacker Michael Divinity will not play.
"K'Lavon's looking a lot better," Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference. "I think that if he continues to practice the way he is, you're going to see a little bit more of him this week for sure."
Chaisson dismissed the notion that he would prefer to sit out against Utah State, saving his body for a potential top 10 matchup against Florida in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 12.
"I don't care if we're playing high school, (junior college), (Division II), I just want to play," Chaisson said. "I don't care if it's a triple-option (offense), Wing-T, I just like playing the game. The fact that I can't be out there really bothers me. But I try so much to impact and help the defense no matter what."
Chaisson's return could bolster a pass rush that has struggled to produce sacks in LSU's first four games.
No LSU defender has yet recorded at least two sacks, and the Tigers are tied for 41st nationally with 11 sacks.
In two games, Chaisson has recorded one sacks and one tackle for loss.
"We definitely need him for the pass rush," Orgeron said Monday. "And if he's healthy, we're going to play him."
It's a similar issue to what LSU dealt with last season, when Chaisson was lost for the year after suffering an ACL tear in the 2018 season-opener against Miami.
This year, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has rotated several players in Chaisson's absence. Junior outside linebacker Andre Anthony has started in the last two games, Divinity shifted from inside linebacker to the outside against Vanderbilt, and even true freshman safety Marcel Brooks has been used as a blitzer off the edge.
None of the three players recorded a sack in either game.
"Of course we don't wish an injury on anyone," Anthony said. "Of course we want him to play. We want him back. That's with any player. But things happen."
Some of the pass rush critiques are misconstrued, Anthony and Chaisson say.
Against Texas, LSU was focused more on a "cage rush" game plan that was built on containing Sam Ehlinger instead of sacking him, and most opposing offenses are starting to have their quarterbacks use more three-step drops to get the ball out quickly.
"It's all just to slow us down," Anthony said, "and that's what we try not to let it do."