Four-star Texas safety Bryan Allen Jr. announced Thursday that he is decommitting from LSU and reopening his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect from Aledo, Texas, is the nation's No. 5 safety of the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he's the nation's No. 71 overall recruit.

Allen, who also holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State (among others), called the decision a difficult one to make.

"In life we sometimes have to make hard decisions," Allen said in a statement posted on Twitter, "this is one for me. I would like to thank the coaching staff at LSU for all the love they've shown my family and I. With that being said I will be decommitting from LSU and opening up my recruitment."

Allen first committed to LSU in April, back when the coronavirus pandemic first altered recruiting activities. At the time, he was the fourth player to commit to LSU's 2022 class and joined fellow Top 5 safety Bryce Anderson.

Anderson, the nations No. 4 safety, still remains committed to LSU and is entering his senior season at West Brook High in Beaumont, Texas.

LSU now has seven commitments in its 2022 class, which ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and third nationally behind Ohio State and Penn State.