LSU made beach volleyball history Saturday night — and so did its fans.
In front of a record crowd, the No. 2 Tigers took down No. 1 UCLA 3-2 for the second time in as many weeks at the Tiger Beach Challenge.
“I honestly couldn’t have ever dreamed of that,” said LSU coach Russell Brock, who earned his 90th career victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 2,407. “The vision was — let’s build this thing, let’s build a good product and let’s fill it up. To have it packed out and have a match like that — I envisioned a lot of things with this program, but that was more than I could have possibly imagined.
“That’s an unbelievable home-court advantage that does not exist, maybe anywhere else in the planet for beach volleyball — for sure for collegiate beach volleyball.”
The Tigers handled business in their first match of the day, sweeping Houston Baptist 5-0. That match finished about two hours before the top-two showdown.
Last weekend in Hawaii, LSU and UCLA split a set of matches. The Bruins won the Saturday match before the Tigers rebounded to win Sunday in the championship of the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.
This weekend’s match began with Courts 4 and 5. Kelli Agnew and Taryn Kloth continued their dominance on Court 4. The reigning National Pair of the Week remained perfect in the sand. After earning a two-set win against Houston Baptist, Agnew and Kloth earned their seventh straight-set win of the season in as many matches, taking down the Bruins 21-17 and 21-17.
On Court 5, Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski dropped a three-set match 21-9, 18-21, 15-11 as UCLA evened the match at one.
Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss put the Tigers up 2-1 with a straight set victory on Court 1, 21-18 and 22-20. With that the attention shifted to Court 2, already in a third set.
Jess Schaben and Sydney Moore battled to a 22-20 first set win, before dropping the second set, 15-11. The electric crowd was glued to Court 2, knowing this could be the deciding set.
Leading 14-11, Schaben served the ball and on the return UCLA hit a ball that appeared to be out. After a UCLA dispute, the referee kept the point with the Tigers as LSU clinched the match over the top-ranked Bruins.
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez fell on Court 3 in three sets, but the match had already been decided.
“We have more,” said Brock. “That’s not our best. We absolutely have more and have the ability to be better than we were tonight.”