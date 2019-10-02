LSU was missing two players on the offensive line during its media viewing of practice Wednesday afternoon.
Reserve tackle Badara Traore was missing for the first time this week, and third team center Charles Turner was missing for the second straight day.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Traore started at left tackle in LSU's season opener against Georgia Southern, and he has rotated on the offensive line in the last two games with a total of 37 snaps against Northwestern State and Vanderbilt.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron made a change at second team center after the Northwestern State game, moving lineman Chasen Hines behind starter Lloyd Cushenberry because he "didn't like the snaps" Turner was delivering on plays.
Turner has played in both of the last two games, combining for a total of 20 offensive snaps.
The Tigers practiced without linebacker Michael Divinity and defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan.
All three starting defenders are sidelined with injuries, and Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Divinity would not be playing against Utah State on Saturday, and he was not certain Lawrence and Logan would play either.
Outside linebacker Ray Thornton has missed five practices since he started in LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21, and defensive end Travez Moore practiced in a gold noncontact jersey.
Fullback Tory Carter was not seen during Wednesday's media viewing, and he practiced the previous two days in a gold noncontact jersey.
The LSU running backs practiced without Lanard Fournette, whom the school confirmed Wednesday had left the team.
#LSU running backs in order: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22), Chris Curry (24), John Emery (4), Ty Davis-Price (3).The school confirmed today that Lanard Fournette left the team. pic.twitter.com/EfsOiy5nGS— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 2, 2019
The running backs in order during individual drills: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price.
Roll call:
Players missing during Wednesday's media viewing of practice
- Tory Carter
- Michael Divinity
- Kenan Jones
- Rashard Lawrence
- Glen Logan
- Terrace Marshall
- Thomas Perry
- Kardell Thomas
- Ray Thornton
- Badara Traore
- Charles Turner