When the crowd filtered out of Tiger Stadium on a sweaty, sweltering Saturday, live-action LSU football left with it.

Spring football is over, and the NFL draft and Southeastern Conference media days are among the few events left on the countdown calendar, the 145 days until LSU opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was impressed with his program's overall performance in the Purple team's 17-14 victory over the White team, saying he thought the Tigers are "far (more) advanced than we've ever been since I've been here."

So what exactly will LSU be doing in the offseason?

There won't be any more scheduled practices, but the players will still be working out and studying film, which will come especially in handy for offensive players still trying to learn the new run-pass-option offense.

Once the semester ends, NCAA restrictions start kicking in. Per the rulebook, a player who is enrolled in summer school — or was on scholarship in the previous season, maintained a GPA of 2.2 and is on track to graduate — "may engage in required weight-training, conditioning and review of practice and game film for up to eight weeks," and activities are limited to "a maximum of eight hours per week with not more than two hours per week spent on film review."

The LSU coaching staff, meanwhile, will be spread across the country on recruiting trips, and football analysts will be holed up studying opponent game film; Orgeron said that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady also will hang back every now and then to teach players more about the new offense.

This is also the time of year when quarterback Joe Burrow won over his teammates last year when he arrived as a graduate transfer from Ohio State.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall said Burrow met up with the receivers every Sunday during the summer to run routes and get timing down before preseason camp began.

Burrow, now in his second year, lives off campus and takes online classes so he can devote as much time to the game.

"I'm in there a lot more, and I have a lot more input now that those guys trust me for what I do as a player and a leader," Burrow said. "I'm excited to give my input this summer and see where we're going to go."

Orgeron said last August that LSU had perfect attendance in its summer conditioning program for the first time in 17 years and that every player passed the conditioning test.

There are still players, like backup quarterback Myles Brennan, trying to bulk up, and players like nose tackles Siaki "Apu" Ika and Tyler Shelvin trying to slim down.

With two sacks and three tackles for loss Saturday, Ika showed he could secure a starting position as a true freshman. So did cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who fought for his first interception after leaping for a deep pass against Marshall.

But there's plenty more true freshmen coming this summer who could play next season.

Destrehan High running back John Emery, the nation's No. 2 back, according to 247Sports, rushed for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns in his senior year, and he's expected to get his share of carries as a true freshman.

Texas native Marcel Brooks, a five-star safety, will have to find his way to break into a talented secondary, and offensive linemen Kardell Thomas (Southern Lab), the No. 4 guard, and Anthony Bradford, a four-star tackle, will immediately provide much-needed depth to a unit that has struggled with pass protection.

But with LSU using five-wide receiver sets multiple times Saturday, four-star wide receivers Trey Palmer (Kentwood) and Devonta Lee (Amite) will get their chances to see the field, too.

"When you go five-wide, you've got to have a lot of wide receivers," Orgeron said. "We need Trey Palmer and Devonta Lee to come in and play."