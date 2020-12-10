As its season hobbles toward the finish line, LSU faces No. 6 Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday night. Now 23-point underdogs, according to BetOnline.ag, LSU needs a massive upset to beat the Gators inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

1. Stifle the attack

LSU allows 313 yards passing per game, which ranks 125th out of 127 FBS teams. Nothing the Tigers tried in coverage worked this season, especially against the Southeastern Conference’s most explosive offenses. Now LSU faces Florida. Led by Heisman Trophy contender Kyle Trask, the Gators flaunt the best passing attack in the country at 376.7 yards per game. The matchup doesn’t bode well for LSU. The Tigers can’t allow more busts and missed assignments.

2. Luck with turnovers

In Florida’s only loss this season, the Gators fumbled late in the fourth quarter with the score tied, allowing Texas A&M to kick a game-winning field goal. LSU and Florida have about the same turnover margin at plus-1 and plus-2, respectively. This weekend, LSU must drastically change that statistic by forcing multiple turnovers. The Tigers need extra possessions and won’t win if they let Florida’s explosive offense stay on the field.

3. Maintain creativity

There was a moment early in LSU’s loss to Alabama when offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger demonstrated the most creative play calling he has all season. Within LSU’s first three plays, the Tigers used a designed rollout, a pre-snap motion and a wide receiver lined up in the backfield. LSU drove 60 yards before getting stopped on fourth-and-1. LSU has to score to keep up with Florida. It needs more creativity and ingenuity from Ensminger. Nothing predictable.

4. Hope and prayer

Florida is a much better team than LSU this season. The Gators have College Football Playoff aspirations and one of the best passing offenses in the country. They lead the SEC in sacks. Their strengths match LSU’s greatest weaknesses: pass defense and protection by the offensive line. Nothing about this matchup suggests LSU can win. Wobbling into this game on the heels of a self-imposed bowl ban, the Tigers need unpredictable circumstances to pull off the upset.