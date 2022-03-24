ATLANTA — Competing in his hometown, LSU swimmer Brooks Curry claimed the program’s first individual national title since 1988 when he won the 50-meter freestyle Thursday at the NCAA championships.
Curry clocked an 18.56, breaking the school record he set at the Southeastern Conference championships.
It was LSU's first national championship since Mark Andrews won the 50 free in 1988 for the Tigers.
“It’s an amazing day for LSU, and it’s an amazing day for Brooks Curry,” swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “He believed in himself and was able to climb the mountain and achieve one of the biggest goals in any swimmer’s career. He knew he had a great swim in him, and he went out on the biggest stage and performed.”
LSU arrived at the swimming and diving championships with three athletes, and after one day, the Tigers sit at 16th place with 36 points. LSU finished 18th last year.
Curry started that journey Thursday morning in the prelim session, swimming in the 50 free. He claimed sixth place with a time of 18.85. He is set to compete in the 200 free Friday morning.
On the boards, Juan Celaya-Hernandez grabbed another All-America nod with his third-place finish on one meter. It was the seventh of his career. After closing out the prelims in sixth place with a score of 374.90, he claimed bronze in the championship final with a final score of 413.20.
Adrian Abadia also competed on one-meter in his first NCAA championships and almost made the consolation final. He finished in 17th place with a final score of 327.90.