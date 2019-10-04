LSU and Southern University are close to finalizing the first football game between the two programs in history, according to school officials.
Both sides have expressed mutual interest in recent years, but Southern athletic director Roman Banks told The Advocate that a deal could be made sometime "in the next week or two."
"We're getting closer and closer each day," Banks said, "and so, we're excited about it... We're still working on negotiations, but yeah, we've been working very hard."
No dates are official, Banks said, and the schools are comparing their schedules to see when the best time is available.
"There's nothing final," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement, "but we've had conversations with Southern as we are talking with every other school in the state."
Once Southern is placed on LSU's future schedule, the only in-state Division I football team left that LSU hasn't played will be Grambling.
LSU has played nearly every in-state team in the past 10 years: Tulane (2009); Louisiana-Lafayette (2009); McNeese State (2010); Louisiana-Monroe (2014); Louisiana Tech (2018); Southeastern (2018).
Nicholls State will play at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020.
Soon, a date will be set for LSU-Southern, the two Baton Rouge universities that are just over 10 miles apart.
"I think it's going to be historic," Banks said. "It looks like it could be an explosive weekend, and I think it's something a lot of people are looking forward to."