Another year, another record amount of revenue being distributed by the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC announced its financial distribution to its 14 member schools Thursday, a total of $777.8 million. That works out to $54.6 million per school, not including $13.4 million retained by schools that participated in bowl games to offset travel and other game-related experiences. It also does not include $7.8 million divided among the schools from NCAA and SEC grants.

Last year, the SEC distributed $657.7 million, or $45.5 million per school not including bowl money.

The SEC also gave schools an additional $322 million last year, or $23 million per institution, to help mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. The SEC tapped into anticipated future revenues from its new TV contract with ABC/ESPN/Disney, beginning in 2024. The contract was reported to be worth $300 million per year to the SEC before Texas and Oklahoma decided to join the league.

“The commitment of the SEC’s 14 universities to provide an impactful and lasting student-athlete experience is enhanced exponentially by the substantial revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “As a direct result of this distribution, SEC universities provide their student-athletes exceptional instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skill development that is unmatched in intercollegiate athletics.”

SEC revenues are primarily generated from existing TV agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men's basketball tournament, NCAA championships and other supplemental surplus funds.

“SEC athletics programs often contribute in unique and significant ways to the academic missions of their universities as a result of athletics-generated revenues,” Sankey said. “Past examples of the impact of this revenue have included assistance in construction and renovation of academic facilities, financial support of academic scholarships, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets.”