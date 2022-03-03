INDIANAPOLIS — Chasen Hines couldn't help but smile.
Through the cacophony of simultaneous side-by-side media interviews at the NFL scouting combine, the former LSU right guard continued to hear a familiar voice from the adjacent table: former LSU left guard Ed Ingram. And thirty minutes before Hines and Ingram spoke to the media, so too did former LSU right tackle Austin Deculus.
"It's a good blessing," Hines said of being among the trio of LSU offensive linemen at the combine. "Of course you're worried about yourself, but then the offensive line, we're like a unit, so just seeing the things they're able to showcase here, you're kinda more excited for them than yourself."
The three of them during their tenures combined for 96 starts and 141 total games played, with Deculus setting the LSU program record for most games played with 61 and starting in 46. Ingram finished with 34 starts and 45 games played, and Hines saw time in 35 games with 16 starts.
With their collective success — each of them helping contribute for at least two of the three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2021 by Nick Brossette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ty Davis-Price, respectively — the bunch feel prepared for the next steps.
"It just shows you how dominant our offensive line room can be," Ingram said, bringing up how three offensive linemen were invited to the combine after the national championship season in 2019 — Lloyd Cushenberry, Saahdiq Charles and Damien Lewis. "We build offensive linemen and wide receivers and quarterbacks."
The success that Cushenberry, Charles and Lewis had in their combine process ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, Ingram said, helped set the foundation for him and this group in their own aspirations of making it to the next level.
"It's been like a dream," Ingram said. "We always saw the combine and the action. We always said, 'We're gonna be there one day.' Then we're finally here on the stage and this is an exciting moment."
Deculus, Hines and Ingram are far from the only representation LSU has at this year's combine. In total, there are nine former Tigers present with linebacker Damone Clark, Davis-Price, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York rounding out the rest of the group.
Only five schools have nine or more players at the combine. Georgia leads the way with 14 and Alabama and Oklahoma each have 11 representatives. LSU and Texas A&M each have nine.
The representation regardless of position group speaks volumes about the talent LSU had on its roster last season, Deculus said, even with the 6-7 season.
"I feel like that testifies to what our program preaches and what our program produces and what Coach O always did," Deculus said. "... That shows what talent we have. It's amazing just seeing what all those guys have. They all deserve to be here.
"I would bring everybody if I could. It's just amazing to see all those guys get the same opportunity as me."