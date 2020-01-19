Joe Brady is saying goodbye to Louisiana.

After revamping the LSU Tigers offense en route to a national championship, Brady is moving back to the NFL to join Matt Rhule's Carolina Panthers staff as the team's new offensive coordinator — making him the youngest coordinator in the league at 30 years old.

Before he leaves, though, he took time on Sunday to say his goodbyes to his adoptive home state.

In a Twitter post, Brady posted pictures of himself celebrating with the team after the big win over Clemson, including a photo of him walking through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tunnel with LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson after the Peach Bowl, and left some heartfelt parting words for Tigers fans.

"Louisiana, Thank You. Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger," he wrote, along with the hashtag #WRTS — which stands for "We run this state," a mantra many at LSU have used on social media.

Brady spent the last three years of his career in Louisiana, spending two seasons as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints and the past season with the Tigers.

The improvements LSU's passing game made under his tutelage earned him this season's Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football.

Brady initially balked at any talk of moving on from LSU after the season was over, and even agreed to a reported three-year extension that was expected to more than double his annual earnings of $410,000 during the weekend before the national championship game.

But his move to the Panthers happened swiftly once rumors swirled of the newly-hired Rhule, the former head coach at Baylor University, having interest in Brady leading his offense.

"It's happened fast," Brady said in an interview with the Panthers. "But look, these are the opportunities you look forward to, the reasons you coach. To win a national championship with all the hard work those players put in and to be able to call yourself a champion at the college level — that's something they can't take away from you. And now here I am in Charlotte representing the Panthers. It's hard to put into words. But I'm really excited for the future."

Brady is one of two coordinators the Tigers lost to other jobs following the national championship season. Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda was recently announced as the replacement for Rhule at Baylor — his first head coaching job.

