Three LSU gymnasts have collected awards for their performances during the 2022 season.
Sophomore Haleigh Bryant was named a regular-season All-American by the Women’s College Gymnsatics Association (WCGA) on vault and uneven bars, giving her a total of eight All-American honors for her young career. Bryant was also named an All-SEC selection for her performance on beam at the SEC Championships, finishing second with a 9.95.
Fifth-year senior Sami Durante also earned regular-season All-American honors on bars, her second straight season with such a distinction. Meanwhile, KJ Johnson earned freshman All-SEC honors from the championship meet at well.
To be a regular-season All-American, a gymnast must finish in the top 16 of the final NQS (National Qualifying Score) event rankings. LSU gymnasts have now won a total of 82 regular-season All-American honors since the WCGA began this honor in 2013.
All-SEC honors are derived from the top two finishers in each event at the SEC meet, while freshman All-SEC honors are for the top freshman on each event. Johnson is the 18th LSU freshman so honored since 2009.