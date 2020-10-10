COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will have eight players out, including three starters, for today's game against LSU at 11 a.m. in Faurot Field, team officials announced, and six are related to coronavirus concerns.

Wide receivers Damon Hazelton, Keke Chism and Dominic Gicinto, defensive backs Stacy Brown, Tyler Jones and defensive lineman Akial Byers will all miss the game due to COVID-19, a Missouri official said.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Thursday night on his weekly radio show that one player tested positive for COVID-19 and six others were in quarantine because of close contacts with that player.

Hazelton and Chism are both starters and combined for 12 catches and 140 yards in Missouri's two games. Gicinto is a reserve slot receiver and had three catches for 44 yards.

Brown and Byers are both second on the team's depth chart, and Brown has one recorded tackle this season.

Defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson will both miss today's game with injuries, a Missouri official said. Whiteside, a starter, has a right leg injury, and Robinson, a reserve tackle, is out with a right ankle injury.

The two defenders have combined for seven tackles in Missouri's two games.

"I think we all really took a lesson last week when the President of the United States is able to contract the virus," Drinkwitz said Thursday. "I think we can do as great a job as we can, but we all got to practice safe social distancing. We've got to wash our hands. Testing can only do so much. Specifically when we're traveling, it just puts us in a very difficult position, and we're trying to all do the very best we can to play football. Nobody's intentionally out there not trying to follow protocols. It is what it is, and we're trying to make the most of the opportunity that we have to play."

