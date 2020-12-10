The start time for the LSU basketball team's home game with North Texas on Dec. 19 has been set for 11 a.m.
LSU Athletic Department officials had to wait for a game time for the LSU-North Texas game because the Tigers' football team is scheduled to play Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on the same date.
The conference announced Thursday morning that the LSU-Ole Miss contest will kick off at 2:30 p.m., allowing the basketball team to set a tipoff time that won't conflict with the football game.
The LSU-North Texas game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network Plus.
Information for season ticket holders and parking information for those attending the men’s basketball game will be announced next week.
Will Wade's team has three home games scheduled for the coming week.
The Tigers will take on Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. Monday, New Orleans at 8 p.m. Wednesday and North Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fans will not be allowed in for the Sam Houston State game, but it will be televised by the SEC Network. The SEC Network will also carry the UNO game.