Shanice Norton, the lone senior on the LSU women’s basketball team, will make her final appearance Sunday when the Lady Tigers host Auburn in the season finale at 2 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
While that bodes well for the team returning nearly intact in 2019-2020, the Norton’s absence will be felt beyond the slot filled by an incoming freshman.
Norton’s value most of all was her versatility and acceptance of that role which had her playing out of position at times and in areas away from her strengths.
“She always did what coach (Nikki Fargas) asked,” teammate and point guard Khayla Pointer said. “She played every position from the 1 to the 4. She’s a great friend and a great person. We are going to miss her. It’s going to be sad to see her leave. She’s had an up-and-down career but she always was a hard-working player.”
A player who could dominate with her ability to penetrate, Norton immediately fell into the role of utility player. As a freshman, injuries forced Fargas to use her as a small forward and since then she’s filled whatever gaps arose when injuries and other forms of attrition hit the program.
It’s no surprise her senior year has been her best, returning to her role as a defensive ace in the backcourt as a full-time starter. She is averaging career-highs of 7.4 points per game and 4.0 rebounds, and with a team-best 84.1 free throw percentage.
Two games ago she scored a career-high 21 points in a 79-68 win at Vanderbilt. Three games before that against Missouri, she scored her 500th point.
“My game has developed in a different way,” said Norton, a native of London, England. “I was a penetrator. Now I’ve become more versatile, working on my shot. I hope it shows more in these last few games.
“I’m prepared to play any position. I’ve played pretty much every position except the post. That has helped me with the role of leader and mentor.”
Norton took a chance coming over from England, where women’s basketball isn’t as big. She wanted to improve her game against better competition and while she hasn’t been a dominant player, she’s become the asset that every team needs.
“She’s maximizing her time with us,” Fargas said. “When I recruited her, I saw a kid who was defensively all over the place, hustled, in great shape and could elevate to shoot a jump shot. She had such a huge smile, that’s what I remember. Not just her play, her smile.
“She’s become a role player and it’s only going to help her later when she goes to play pro, that she’s able to adapt. Whatever she’s asked she does it. She’s one of my more coachable players on the floor.”
Norton excelled back home earning a spot on the U16 and U18 national teams that competing in the FIBA European Championships in 2012-13 and 2015. She also was a member of the U20 teams that competed the past two summers.
Norton’s brother, Dominic, who played at Tuskeegee, helped her connect with Potter’s House Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, with whom she won two state titles. Norton played there her final two seasons of high school ball, living with her coach, Tony Bannister, and his family.
Then LSU assistant Tony Perotti spotted her playing in Washington D.C. for the Lady Rams, a Jacksonville club
team, and she found she fit in well with the LSU program.
As a freshman, she started 22 of 31 games because of injuries and averaged 25.6 minutes per game, 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. She earned the team’s Newcomer of the Year honors. Norton started only 16 games over the next two seasons, filling in where needed but playing an important role off the bench.
Now she’s trying to help the Lady Tigers stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble. LSU (16-11, 7-8 SEC) desperately needs a victory over Auburn (20-8, 8-7) to keep their chances for a berth alive. It’s a one last act for a place she considers her second home, but hopefully not the last of her basketball.
“I miss home but this really feels like a family to me,” Norton said. “Pro ball always been an ambition of mine. I will put that effort in and go for it. I’ve been in the national program in England so my name is in the loop since 14-15. Hopefully that will be an opportunity I get in the future.”