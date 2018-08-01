lsufootball.042018_HS_135
From left, members of the LSU defensive line Tyler Shelvin (72), Davin Cotton (54), Glen Logan (97), Breiden Fehoko (91), Devin White (40), Justin Thomas (93), Neil Farrell Jr. (92), Rashard Lawrence (90) and Ed Alexander (99) jump for a photo taken by teammate John Battle during "Student Appreciation Day", Thursday, April 19, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at a Rotary Club event Wednesday in Baton Rouge that he thinks former SEC all-freshman nose tackle Ed Alexander will practice when LSU opens preseason camp Friday after he missed spring practice with “a minor setback.”

The 6-3, 339-pound junior is “coming along slow,” and Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko is the starter for now. If Alexander recovers, Orgeron said, the 6-3, 298-pound Fehoko will return to his natural position at left defensive end.

Orgeron doesn’t believe sophomore tight end Jamal Pettigrew will play this season. The St. Augustine graduate suffered a “mishap in the summer” where “he just turned his knee the wrong way.”

Senior Foster Moreau (278 yards, 3 touchdowns in 2017) and sophomore Tory Carter (listed at fullback) will compete for the starting job.

