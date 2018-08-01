LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at a Rotary Club event Wednesday in Baton Rouge that he thinks former SEC all-freshman nose tackle Ed Alexander will practice when LSU opens preseason camp Friday after he missed spring practice with “a minor setback.”
The 6-3, 339-pound junior is “coming along slow,” and Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko is the starter for now. If Alexander recovers, Orgeron said, the 6-3, 298-pound Fehoko will return to his natural position at left defensive end.
Orgeron doesn’t believe sophomore tight end Jamal Pettigrew will play this season. The St. Augustine graduate suffered a “mishap in the summer” where “he just turned his knee the wrong way.”
Senior Foster Moreau (278 yards, 3 touchdowns in 2017) and sophomore Tory Carter (listed at fullback) will compete for the starting job.