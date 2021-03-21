No. 12 LSU didn’t waste any time with its Sunday response to watching unranked Texas A&M celebrate a series-opening victory at Tiger Park the day before.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning to set the tone for a 6-1 victory to even the score and set up a deciding game for 6 p.m. Monday.
LSU (17-8, 3-2) followed two hard-hit outs with five consecutive hits, including a two-run homer by winning pitcher Shelbi Sunseri. Georgia Clark followed it with a run-scoring single to plate Raeleen Gutierrez, who had doubled.
On Saturday, LSU managed only two hits and one sixth-inning run in a 2-1 loss.
“We came out attacking from Pitch 1 and that made a huge difference,” said senior third baseman Amanda Doyle, who singled ahead of Sunseri’s homer off the left-field light pole. “We don’t like when somebody beats us on our field. I think you saw the difference from this game to yesterday’s game. It was a great job of putting them on their heels and showing them what we’re about."
LSU picked up an unearned run in the fourth inning and Doyle added to the cushion in the fifth with a clutch two-run double. With the bases loaded, she hit a line drive just over the glove of second baseman Ashlynn Walls. Right fielder Morgan Smith’s diving effort was unsuccessful, and the ball trickled away, allowing Doyle to second.
That was plenty of support for Sunseri (5-2), who allowed three hits and struck out eight with three walks. She retired 13 of the last 14 batters she faced and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning. Rylen Wiggins singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Haley Lee, but Sunseri struck out Shaylee Ackerman with two runners on to end the inning
“(Shelbi) was awesome,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She did a great job of continuing to mix speeds and be tough on opposing offenses. She’s really in a good spot right now. I’m happy with her performance today and the last few as well.”
Said Doyle: “She did awesome today, hitting spots, making big spin, rolling us ground balls, getting outs and being a rock on the mound, and doing it herself at the plate, too.”
Gutierrez and Clark had two hits each and Daneica Coffey had two hits and scored two runs for LSU. The Tigers totaled a season-high 12 hits. Center fielder Aliyah Andrews provided another highlight-reel defensive play with a diving catch in the seventh inning.
“What a difference that makes, scoring first and setting a different tone,” Torina said. “Giving (Sunseri) some room to breathe, room to work. Creating some distance at the end really makes a difference.”
Texas A&M dropped to 20-4, 1-1 in SEC play. The teams play the finale at 6 p.m. Monday at Tiger Park.