When LSU quarterback Joe Burrow takes the field in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night, it will be the 13th time the Heisman Trophy winner plays in the national championship game during the Bowl Championship Series (1998-2013) and College Football Playoff (2014-19) eras.
The Heisman winner is 5-7 in those games, but has won four of the past five games. Here’s how each has fared (date indicates season of Heisman win):
2000
Chris Weinke • QB • Florida State
Stats: 25 of 51 passing, 274 yards, two INTs, lost fumble
Result: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 2 Florida State 2
2001
Eric Crouch • QB • Nebraska
Stats: 5 of 15 passing, 62 yards; 22 rushes, 114 yards
Result: No. 1 Miami 37, No. 2 Nebraska 14
2003
Jason White • QB • Oklahoma
Stats: 13 of 37 passing, 102 yards; 2 INTs, 5 sacks
Result: No. 2 LSU 21, No. 1 Oklahoma 14
2004
Matt Leinart • QB • USC
Stats: 18 of 35 passing, 332 yards, 5 TDs; 2 rushes, minus-11
Result: No. 1 USC 55, No. 2 Oklahoma 19
2005
*Reggie Bush • RB • USC
Stats: 13 rushes, 82 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 95 yards
Result: No. 2 Texas 41, No. 1 USC 38
*Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy was later vacated for violating NCAA rules
2006
Troy Smith • QB • Ohio State
Stats: 4 of 14 passing, 35 yards, 1 INT; 10 rushes, minus-29
Result: No. 2 Florida 41, No. 2 Ohio State 14
2008
Sam Bradford • QB • Oklahoma
Stats: 26 of 41 passing, 256 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 2 rushes, minus-18
Result: No. 2 Florida 24, No. 1 Oklahoma 14
2009
Mark Ingram • RB • Alabama
Stats: 22 rushes, 116 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 12 yards
Result: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 2 Texas 21
2010
Cam Newton • QB • Auburn
Stats: 20 of 34 passing, 265 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 22 rushes, 64 yards
Result: No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19
2013
Jameis Winston • QB • Florida State
Stats: 20 of 35 passing, 237 yards, 2 TDs; 11 rushes, 26 yards
Result: No. 1 Florida State 34, No. 2 Auburn 31
2014
Marcus Mariota • QB • Oregon
Stats: 24 of 37 passing, 333 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 10 rushes, 39 yards
Result: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 3 Oregon 20
2015
Derrick Henry • RB • Alabama
Stats: 36 rushes, 158 yards, 3 TDs
Result: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
Sheldon Mickles