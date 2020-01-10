Scott Rabalais: Alabama didn’t roll to this win over Clemson, which had to make it even sweeter _lowres

Alabama running back Derrick Henry (2), the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, had a monster game in Alabama's 45-40 win over Clemson in the CFP Championship Games. Henry rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's victory.

When LSU quarterback Joe Burrow takes the field in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night, it will be the 13th time the Heisman Trophy winner plays in the national championship game during the Bowl Championship Series (1998-2013) and College Football Playoff (2014-19) eras.

The Heisman winner is 5-7 in those games, but has won four of the past five games. Here’s how each has fared (date indicates season of Heisman win):

2000

Chris Weinke • QB • Florida State

Stats: 25 of 51 passing, 274 yards, two INTs, lost fumble

Result: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 2 Florida State 2

2001

Eric Crouch • QB • Nebraska

Stats: 5 of 15 passing, 62 yards; 22 rushes, 114 yards

Result: No. 1 Miami 37, No. 2 Nebraska 14

2003

Jason White • QB • Oklahoma

Stats: 13 of 37 passing, 102 yards; 2 INTs, 5 sacks

Result: No. 2 LSU 21, No. 1 Oklahoma 14

2004

Matt Leinart • QB • USC

Stats: 18 of 35 passing, 332 yards, 5 TDs; 2 rushes, minus-11

Result: No. 1 USC 55, No. 2 Oklahoma 19

2005

*Reggie Bush • RB • USC

Stats: 13 rushes, 82 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 95 yards

Result: No. 2 Texas 41, No. 1 USC 38

*Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy was later vacated for violating NCAA rules

2006

Troy Smith • QB • Ohio State

Stats: 4 of 14 passing, 35 yards, 1 INT; 10 rushes, minus-29

Result: No. 2 Florida 41, No. 2 Ohio State 14

2008

Sam Bradford • QB • Oklahoma

Stats: 26 of 41 passing, 256 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 2 rushes, minus-18

Result: No. 2 Florida 24, No. 1 Oklahoma 14

2009

Mark Ingram • RB • Alabama

Stats: 22 rushes, 116 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 12 yards

Result: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 2 Texas 21

2010

Cam Newton • QB • Auburn

Stats: 20 of 34 passing, 265 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 22 rushes, 64 yards

Result: No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19

2013

Jameis Winston • QB • Florida State

Stats: 20 of 35 passing, 237 yards, 2 TDs; 11 rushes, 26 yards

Result: No. 1 Florida State 34, No. 2 Auburn 31

2014

Marcus Mariota • QB • Oregon

Stats: 24 of 37 passing, 333 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 10 rushes, 39 yards

Result: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 3 Oregon 20

2015

Derrick Henry • RB • Alabama

Stats: 36 rushes, 158 yards, 3 TDs

Result: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

