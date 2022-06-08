“Money. It’s going to ruin sports.”
That’s a quote credited to O.B. Keeler, the legendary Atlanta sportswriter who chronicled the career of the great amateur golf champion Bobby Jones.
What Keeler said nearly 100 years ago still rings as true now as it did when Jones was winning the Grand Slam in 1930. Maybe even more so. Today we have NIL. And LIV Golf. Two fraught little abbreviations that are changing the face of sports as we have known it.
Name, image and likeness has been with us for a little while now and continues to evolve. Thursday is a demarcation day for LIV Golf and men’s professional golf in general, as the rival threat to the PGA Tour’s dominance puts its first peg in the ground at a tournament just outside London.
The LIV Golf tour has attracted/bought a host of top players from the PGA Tour. The list of big names — headlined by former Masters and U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson — also includes former Masters champ Sergio Garcia, and now reportedly 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters champ and former University High golfer Patrick Reed.
If Reed, as Johnson did, renounces his PGA Tour membership, that may make the whole venture worthwhile for the many golf fans who loathe him. But overall, this is a loathsome development for golf, which actually has thrived on the grass-roots and professional level during the pandemic.
LIV Golf is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian government, and therein lies the greatest problem with it. The Saudi’s human rights abuses toward dissidents such as journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom they chopped to pieces in 2018, toward women and toward the LGBTQ+ community have been well documented. A story currently on Elle magazine’s website about how Saudi women can be sent to detention centers for “disobedience” toward men is chilling.
The Saudis are attempting to improve their world image through sponsoring big-time sporting events. It's called “sportswashing.” They didn’t invent the concept. It’s at least been going on since the 1936 Berlin Olympics, played out against a backdrop of Nazi banners. The Saudis are funding LIV Golf through their government-controlled Public Investment Fund, reportedly to the tune of $600 billion.
The purse for the first LIV tournament will be $25 million, with $4 million going to the winner of the 48-man tournament, both unprecedented figures in golf. Even last place in the 54-hole, no-cut event gets $120,000. Then there are contracts golfers are reportedly signing to play LIV Golf: $125 million for Johnson, $200 million for Mickelson.
There’s no way the PGA Tour, or any tour, can match that kind of money. You have to ask what the Saudis are hoping to gain from this enormous investment, and it’s nothing but very expensive public relations. There’s almost no way they can have a positive ledger sheet on a $600 billion “investment.” It’s a simple attempt to turn the world’s attention away from its many human rights abuses.
Greg Norman, the former world No. 1 who runs LIV Golf, made a fair point when recently grilled about LIV Golf and its funding. He said every country has a cross to bear. He’s right. Our country isn’t perfect. But it is hardly the home of state-sponsored persecution of targeted groups of people.
The golfers taking LIV Golf’s millions want to say they just want to focus on golf. But this is about more than that. The checks they cash are from a despicable source.
How will fans react? This week’s tournament can be seen only online, but one figures LIV Golf eventually will have a TV contract.
LIV Golf promises 54-hole events, shotgun starts and no cuts. This is hardly the format top-level pro golf has had forever. Next week’s U.S. Open will have a 36-hole cut and will be contested over 72 holes. That’s championship golf.
How will the PGA Tour react to this existential threat that puts tournaments such as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in danger? Some have said penalties will be forthcoming as soon as the tournament tees off. The USGA has decided to let LIV Golf participants play in next week’s U.S. Open — rightly so if they meet previously established criteria — but will this change in the future? What will happen at the 2023 Masters? Will players have to choose between Saudi green and green jackets?
Golf is about tradition and history. This week’s Canadian Open was first played in 1904. The U.S. Open in 1895. No amount of Saudi cash can buy that.
Golfers will have to choose which side they want to be on. It comes down to right or wrong, basically.
Legacies and ethics are at stake. Hopefully more pro golfers, especially those already enriched by the game, will decide the latter is more important than money. Hopefully, it won’t ruin this sport.